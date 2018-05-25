TODAY'S PAPER
NCAA women's lacrosse semifinals: No. 3 James Madison vs. No. 2 North Carolina

No. 3 James Madison defeated No. 2 North Carolina, 15-12, in the NCAA women's lacrosse semifinals on Friday at Stony Brook's LaValle Stadium.

James Madison's Haley Warden (25) carries the ball
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

James Madison's Haley Warden (25) carries the ball while being covered by North Carolina's Marie McCool (4) in the second half during the NCAA Division I women's lacrosse semifinal on Friday at Stony Brook.

James Madison's Kristen Gaudian (14) carries the ball
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

James Madison's Kristen Gaudian (14) carries the ball while being covered by North Carolina's Kayla Wood (11) in the first half during the NCAA Division I women's lacrosse semifinal on Friday at Stony Brook.

James Madison's Elena Romesburg (28) carries the ball
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

James Madison's Elena Romesburg (28) carries the ball while being covered by North Carolina's Katie Hoeg (8) in the first half during the NCAA Division I women's lacrosse semifinal on Friday at Stony Brook.

James Madison's Elena Romesburg (28) looks to get
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

James Madison's Elena Romesburg (28) looks to get around North Carolina's Marie McCool (4) in the first half during the NCAA Division I women's lacrosse semifinal on Friday at Stony Brook.

James Madison players celebrate their win over North
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

James Madison players celebrate their win over North Carolina in the NCAA Division I women's lacrosse semifinal on Friday at Stony Brook.

James Madison's Haley Warden (25) looks to get
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

James Madison's Haley Warden (25) looks to get around North Carolina's Marie McCool (4) in the first half during the NCAA Division I women's lacrosse semifinal on Friday at Stony Brook.

James Madison's Emma Johnson (1) gets around North
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

James Madison's Emma Johnson (1) gets around North Carolina's Maggie Bill (22) in the second half during the NCAA Division I women's lacrosse semifinal on Friday at Stony Brook.

James Madison's Kristen Gaudian (14) carries the ball
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

James Madison's Kristen Gaudian (14) carries the ball around North Carolina's Erin Kelly (13) and scores in the second half during the NCAA Division I women's lacrosse semifinal on Friday at Stony Brook.

James Madison's Hanna Haven (4) looks to get
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

James Madison's Hanna Haven (4) looks to get around North Carolina's Emma Trenchard (23) in the second half during the NCAA Division I women's lacrosse semifinal on Friday at Stony Brook.

