TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Afternoon
83° Good Afternoon
SportsCollegeLacrosse

New NCAA women’s lacrosse champion to be crowned

Finalists James Madison and Boston College have never won the NCAA women’s lacrosse championship.

Boston College's Sam Apuzzo #2 looks to pass

Boston College's Sam Apuzzo #2 looks to pass to an open teammate during the second half of the NCAA Division I Women's Lacrosse Semi Finals at Stony Brook University's LaValle Stadium in Stony Brook on May 25th 2018. Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

By Kenny DeJohn kenny.dejohn@newsday.com
Print

Whatever happens Sunday, a first-time NCAA champion will be crowned.

Third-seeded James Madison and fourth-seeded Boston College have never won the NCAA women’s lacrosse championship, but when the two square off in Sunday’s title game, one will have the opportunity to make history in front of what’s expected to be a full house at Stony Brook’s LaValle Stadium.

Each team has a Tewaaraton Award finalist — Boston College’s Sam Apuzzo of West Babylon and James Madison’s Kristen Gaudian — and that type of talent on two teams vying for history is good for the game of lacrosse, according to Eagles coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein.

“It’s so good for the sport,” she said after Boston College defeated top-seeded Maryland, 15-13, Friday night at LaValle. “The sport is growing, there’s more and more people playing and there’s a higher level of talent in multiple different schools. I think it speaks to the growth of the game.”

Boston College (22-1) wasn’t expected to reach the title game after Kenzie Kent opted to redshirt her senior year of lacrosse to play hockey. Kent led the Eagles to the championship game last year before falling to Maryland, 16-13.

It’s been Apuzzo leading the show as a junior, and she’s taken one of the biggest steps forward of anyone in the country. Her speed makes her a factor in the draw circle and on attack, and her craftiness on offense makes it nearly impossible for just one player to mark her.

On the other side, James Madison (21-1) relies heavily on Gaudian, a senior attack named CAA Player of the Year. Like Apuzzo, she makes an impact on both offense and off the draw circle, and it’s this matchup in particular that could decide the outcome.

James Madison has ridden its title of self-proclaimed underdogs since the beginning of the season when it upset North Carolina in overtime. The Dukes then beat UNC again Friday, 15-12, but still aren’t ready to shed the title.

“I think that most people didn’t think that we’d come out on top in this last game,” said Haley Warden, who scored four of her five goals in the first half on Friday. “I think that we still are the underdogs in every situation, and we’re going to keep playing to that.”

Dukes coach Shelley Klaes-Bawcombe, the Hofstra women’s lacrosse coach from 2002 to 2006, has been instrumental in building the program to this level. She said she hopes that this championship run, however it ends, will help put JMU on the map.

“We can’t change people’s opinions without having results,” she said.

The underdog Dukes and the upstart Eagles will be the focus of the lacrosse world Sunday, and with how both semifinal games were played, there’s no reason to expect anything but a close one.

Boston College has now played two consecutive tight games — the other coming in a 12-11 overtime win against Stony Brook in the quarterfinals — and the Eagles are surely battle tested.

But don’t count out James Madison to shock the sport yet again. The Dukes are starting to get used to doing so.

DUELING TEWAARATON FINALISTS

Sam Apuzzo, Boston College

Hometown: West Babylon

Stats: 85 goals, 37 assists, 44 ground balls, 155 draw controls

Kristen Gaudian, James Madison

Hometown: Fairfax Station, Virginia

Stats: 77 goals, 16 assists, 19 ground balls, 76 draw controls

By Kenny DeJohn kenny.dejohn@newsday.com

Kenny DeJohn joined Newsday's high school sports department in 2015 and has covered multiple state championships, Division I athletes and Long Island's top high school programs. He also covers Stony Brook University women's lacrosse.

New York Sports

Yankees first baseman Greg Bird fields the ball Yanks activate Bird, send down Torreyes
Running back Saquon Barkley practices during the second Giants rookie RB Barkley comfortable catching passes
Mets pitcher AJ Ramos walks off the field Mets lose on Ramos’ bases-loaded walk in 10th
Liberty center Tina Charles shoots defended by Lynx Liberty plays Lynx tight but falls short
Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres celebrates his seventh-inning Torres homers again as Yankees beat Angels
Mets shortstop Amed Rosario has a laugh during Rosario working on bunting with DiSarcina