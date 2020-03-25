“We’re in unchartered territory, unchartered times.”

That is how Penn State lacrosse head coach Jeff Tambroni described the cancellation of his team’s season due to the coronavirus pandemic during a conference call with the media on Tuesday.

His No. 6 Nittany Lions (5-2) include three Long Island standouts: senior attack and captain Mac O’Keefe (Syosset), senior face-off specialist Gerard Arceri (Smithtown East) and redshirt-senior long-stick midfielder and captain Tommy Wright (Garden City). Penn State was considered a national title contender when it started the season with the No. 1 ranking.

O’Keefe is Penn State’s all-time leading goal-scorer (192). He led the NCAA in goals last year with 78 and had 28 goals in five games this year. He led Nassau County in goals in 2015 with 63.

Arceri is a consistent face-off specialist who led Smithtown East to back-to-back Suffolk County championships in 2014-15.

Wright led Garden City to a pair of New York State titles in 2012 and 2013. He had been Arceri’s main wing and “bodyguard” the past four years at the face-off X.

These three teammates became best friends and roomed together over four years, but now face the possible reality of not playing together again. In phone calls this week they described their feelings as the season came to the end.

The uncertainty of the situation created by the pandemic started as the team was coming off a 22-7 dismantling of Furman in Greenville, South Carolina on March 10th, bouncing back from a disappointing 18-17 loss at Cornell two days earlier.

Before the game, the team was pumped up to play, but had some nervous thoughts.

“You hear these rumors going around, but you don’t really know what’s true and what’s not,” O’Keefe said.

According to Wright, Tambroni often says “every game should be played as if it’s your last.”

The team then had an off day in Greenville and were playing at a Top Golf facility when the bombshell started to hit Twitter.

“Once we saw that (the Ivy League spring season was cancelled) it was kinda like, ‘what’s going to happen to us?’” O’Keefe said, “You know if one conference went down it’s all probably going to go down eventually.”

On March 12, following what could have been their final practice together, the team began its nine-hour bus ride back to State College.

Nearing the final leg of the journey the team found out the news on Twitter that the NCAA had cancelled spring seasons before Tambroni could tell them.

They needed to pull over to a rest stop to attempt to gain a grip on the situation.

“It didn’t really hit me until we got off the bus…something that was so secure just got taken away so quickly in the blink of an eye,” Arceri said “It didn’t seem real.”

“For me it was crazy" said Wright. "I was not processing anything at that point.”

Following an emotional meeting with the seniors led by Tambroni, the team made its way back to State College and the players left campus over the weekend.

Back home, Wright and O’Keefe (who said he didn’t leave his house for three days) could finally let reality sink in.

“Arriving back in Long Island, seeing my family it all came full circle for me…it’s definitely a weird time in our lives,” Wright said.

O’Keefe had rarely seen Syosset so quiet.

“It was a complete ghost town,” he said.

The goal was to return to normalcy by “hanging out,” doing homework online, and most importantly continuing to exercise using activities provided by strength and conditioning coach Matt Dorn.

“I have to get active or I will lose my mind,” Wright said. “I am an athlete”

The NCAA's plans to extend a year of eligibility for the spring sports, though how that will work has still not been disclosed.

“It’s a time when I’m sitting back and waiting,” O’Keefe said.

This highly touted class reached its first ever Final Four last year, losing to Yale in the semifinals.

Now O'Keefe, Arceri and Wright wait to see if they can come back to finish the job.

“They’re wonderful ambassadors for our program and our university. We remain hopeful that they will return,” Tambroni said. “I remain hopeful that we won’t be going down this path of a farewell.”