The No. 17 Stony Brook women’s lacrosse team dropped a nail-biter Saturday, losing to No. 8 Princeton,15-14, in a non-conference game at Sherrerd Field at Class of 1952 Stadium. Princeton ended the game on a 5-0 run.

Ally Kennedy scored unassisted to give Stony Brook a 14-10 lead with 14:03 left in the second half before Princeton started its late tear. Kyla Sears tied it at 14 with her sixth goal of the game and Tess D’Orsi scored the winning goal off an assist from Allie Rogers with 2:06 left. Kennedy (five goals) had a chance to tie it for Stony Brook but her shot was saved by the Princeton goalkeeper with 34 seconds left.

“This was a battle with two great teams going punch for punch. We tip our cap to Princeton, they are a great team and are top 10 for a reason and made some big plays down the stretch. Our team is getting closer and closer to playing at the level we are capable of,” said Stony Brook coach Joe Spallina. “We had a great week of practice and it translated out on the field but there are no moral victories and we have to be able to find ways to win these type of games.”

Stony Brook trailed 3-0 early, but scored four goals in a span of three and a half minutes to take its first lead with 21:43 left in the first half. Princeton responded with a 6-2 run to make it 9-6, but Kennedy and Sabrina Tabasso each scored before halftime to cut the Stony Brook deficit to 1.

Taryn Ohlmiller had three goals and two assists and Sara Moeller added two goals and an assist for Stony Brook (2-3). Elizabeth George had three goals and four assists for Princeton (4-1).