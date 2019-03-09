TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Evening
SEARCH
36° Good Evening
SportsCollegeLacrosse

Ally Kennedy scores five goals, but Stony Brook falls to Princeton, 15-14

Ally Kennedy scored unassisted to give Stony Brook a 14-10 lead with 14:03 left in the second half before Princeton started its late tear. 

Stony Brook's Ally Kennedy #30 flys up the

Stony Brook's Ally Kennedy #30 flys up the field in the American East Conference Championship game at LaValle Stadium in Stony Brook on May 6, 2018. Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

By Newsday Staff
Print

The No. 17 Stony Brook women’s lacrosse team dropped a nail-biter Saturday, losing to No. 8 Princeton,15-14, in a non-conference game at Sherrerd Field at Class of 1952 Stadium. Princeton ended the game on a 5-0 run.

Ally Kennedy scored unassisted to give Stony Brook a 14-10 lead with 14:03 left in the second half before Princeton started its late tear. Kyla Sears tied it at 14 with her sixth goal of the game and Tess D’Orsi scored the winning goal off an assist from Allie Rogers with 2:06 left. Kennedy (five goals) had a chance to tie it for Stony Brook but her shot was saved by the Princeton goalkeeper with 34 seconds left.

“This was a battle with two great teams going punch for punch. We tip our cap to Princeton, they are a great team and are top 10 for a reason and made some big plays down the stretch. Our team is getting closer and closer to playing at the level we are capable of,” said Stony Brook coach Joe Spallina. “We had a great week of practice and it translated out on the field but there are no moral victories and we have to be able to find ways to win these type of games.”

Stony Brook trailed 3-0 early, but scored four goals in a span of three and a half minutes to take its first lead with 21:43 left in the first half. Princeton responded with a 6-2 run to make it 9-6, but Kennedy and Sabrina Tabasso each scored before halftime to cut the Stony Brook deficit to 1.

Taryn Ohlmiller had three goals and two assists and Sara Moeller added two goals and an assist for Stony Brook (2-3). Elizabeth George had three goals and four assists for Princeton (4-1).

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Islanders left wing Matt Martin (17) hits the Martin returns to Islanders lineup 
T.J. Rivera, shown here in camp on Feb. Still recovering from surgery, Mets release T.J. Rivera
New York Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler throws during Wheeler's best start yet gets props from Pedro Martinez
Stony Brook Chris Pickel Jr (13) runs with Chris Pickel Jr. scores game-winner for Stony Brook
Hofstra head coach Joe Mihalich speaks to guard Hofstra has no margin for error in CAA Tournament
Marlon Anderson, shown here in 2007, is the Mets trying to steal a few more runs