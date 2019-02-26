TODAY'S PAPER
Tom Haun's fifth goal of game lifts Stony Brook over Hofstra

Seawolves get the winning score with 1:20 left after Hofstra's Whit Stopak tied it 29 seconds earlier.  

Stony Brook's Tom Haun congratulates teammate Jack Walsh

Stony Brook's Tom Haun congratulates teammate Jack Walsh for his goal during Men's Lacrosse where Stony Brook defeated Hofstra 11 to 10 at Hofstra Shuart Stadium in Hempstead, New York on Feb. 26, 2019. Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

By Sal Cacciatore salvatore.cacciatore@newsday.com @SCacc8
After leading the Seawolves’ offense all game, it was fitting that Tom Haun scored Stony Brook’s biggest goal Tuesday night.

Haun had five goals, including the game-winner with 1:20 left, to lead Stony Brook to an 11-10 win over host Hofstra in non-league lacrosse at Shuart Stadium.

Whit Stopak scored three consecutive goals for Hofstra in the fourth, including the tying goal with 1:49 left.

The Seawolves (2-1) took an 8-6 lead into the fourth. After the Pride (2-2) pulled within one when James Philbin scored early in the period, Stony Brook answered with goals from Connor Grippe and Haun to go ahead 10-7.

It was Stony Brook’s first win over Hofstra since 2016. Hofstra still leads the series 6-4.

Stony Brook spent much of the game holding off Hofstra runs, and took a 3-1 lead early in the second quarter. Hofstra tied it at 3 after Riley Forte scored and Ryan Tierney put in a man-up goal with 4:28 left in the half.

Stony Brook went back ahead by two with 2:14 left in the second quarter after Patrick Kaschalk and Haun each scored his second of the game, but Ryan Kinnard got his second for Hofstra a little over a minute later to cut the lead to 5-4.

Tolmie Bryce tied it for Hofstra less than four minutes into the third quarter, but Stony Brook answered with goals by Jack Walsh and Haun.

Stopak brought Hofstra back within one with 3:27 left in the third, but Tom Dugan restored Stony Brook’s two-goal lead with 15 seconds left in the period.

Sal Cacciatore joined Newsday's sports department in 2013. He has covered a wide range of high school sports, in addition to Major League Baseball, the NHL and college basketball.

