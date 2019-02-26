TODAY'S PAPER
Stony Brook vs. Hofstra

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Stony Brook defeated Hofstra, 11-10, in a men's lacrosse game at Shuart Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.

Stony Brook's Tom Haun scores in front of
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

Stony Brook's Tom Haun scores during a men's lacrosse game against Hofstra at Shuart Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.

Stony Brook's Tom Haun congratulates teammate Jack Walsh
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

Stony Brook's Tom Haun congratulates teammate Jack Walsh for his goal during a men's lacrosse game against Hofstra at Shuart Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.

Shot on goal by Stony Brook's Jack Walsh
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

Stony Brook's Jack Walsh takes a shot on goal during a men's lacrosse game against Hofstra at Shuart Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.

Stony Brook's Tom Haun in front of net
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

Stony Brook's Tom Haun controls the ball in front of the net during a men's lacrosse game against Hofstra at Shuart Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.

Score by Stony Brook's Patrick Kaschalk during Men's
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

Stony Brook's Patrick Kaschalk reactes after scoring a goal during a men's lacrosse game against Hofstra at Shuart Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

