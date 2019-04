The Tewaaraton Award is given to the best men's lacrosse and women's lacrosse player each season. The final list of nominees were announced Thursday, narrowing the preseason watch list of 50 down to 25.

Five men's and five women’s finalists will be announced on May 9. The winners of the 19th annual award will be revealed May 30.

Tewaaraton Award - Men's Nominees

Dox Aitken, Virginia - Jr., Midfield

Grant Ament, Penn State - Jr., Attack

Jared Bernhardt, Maryland - Jr., Attack

Daniel Bucaro, Georgetown - Sr., Attack

Bryan Costabile, Notre Dame - Jr., Midfield

JT Giles-Harris, Duke - Jr., Defense

Zach Goodrich, Towson - Sr., Midfield

Chris Gray, Boston University - Soph., Attack

TD Ierlan, Yale - Jr., Face Off

Michael Kraus, Virginia - Jr., Attack

Simon Mathias, Pennsylvania - Sr., Attack

Nick Mellen, Syracuse - Jr., Defense

Jackson Morrill, Yale - Jr., Attack

Asher Nolting, High Point - Soph., Attack

Mac O’Keefe, Penn State - Jr., Attack

Isaac Paparo, UMass - Sr., Defense

Brad Smith, Duke - Sr., Midfield

Michael Sowers, Princeton - Jr., Attack

Patrick Spencer, Loyola - Sr., Attack

Johnny Surdick, Army - Sr., Defense

Jeff Teat, Cornell - Jr., Attack

Ryan Terefenko, Ohio State - Jr., Midfield

Cade Van Raaphorst, Duke - Sr., Defense

Ethan Walker, Denver - Jr., Attack

Alex Woodall, Towson - Sr., Face Off

Tewaaraton Award - Women's Nominees

Andie Aldave, Notre Dame - Soph., Midfield

Samantha Apuzzo, Boston College - Sr., Attack

Dempsey Arsenault, Boston College - Sr., Midfield

Julia Braig, Maryland - Sr., Defense

Elizabeth George, Princeton - Sr., Attack

Samantha Giacolone, Notre Dame - Sr., Goalie

Jen Giles, Maryland - Sr., Midfield

Kali Hartshorn, Maryland - Jr., Attack

Emily Hawryschuk, Syracuse - Jr., Attack

Olivia Jenner, Duke - Sr., Attack

Ally Kennedy, Stony Brook - Jr., Midfield

Kenzie Kent, Boston College - Graduate, Attack

Kelly Larkin, Navy - Jr., Attack

Selena Lasota, Northwestern - Sr., Attack

Elizabeth Miller, Boston College - Sr., Defense

Taylor Moreno, North Carolina - Soph., Goalie

Sammy Mueller, Virginia - Jr., Midfield

Jamie Ortega, North Carolina - Soph., Attack

Lindsey Ronbeck, Florida - Sr., Attack

Gabby Rosenzweig, Pennsylvania - Jr., Attack

Livy Rosenzweig, Loyola - Soph., Attack

Caroline Sdanowich, James Madison - Sr., Defense

Mira Shane, Michigan - Sr., Goalie

Miranda Stinson, Colorado - Sr., Attack

Megan Taylor, Maryland - Sr., Goalie