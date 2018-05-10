TODAY'S PAPER
Kylie Ohlmiller, Sam Apuzzo, Justin Guterding among Tewaaraton Award finalists

Stony Brook's Kylie Ohlmiller drives on the net

Stony Brook's Kylie Ohlmiller drives on the net during the America East championship game at LaValle Stadium on Sunday. Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

By Kenny DeJohn kenny.dejohn@newsday.com
Garden City’s Justin Guterding (Duke), Islip’s Kylie Ohlmiller (Stony Brook) and West Babylon’s Sam Apuzzo (Boston College) were among the five men and five women named finalists for the 2018 Tewaaraton Award, given to the top collegiate lacrosse player each year. Connor Kelly (Maryland), Trevor Baptiste (Denver), Ben Reeves (Yale) and Patrick Spencer (Loyola) are the other men’s finalists. Marie McCool (North Carolina), Megan Whittle (Maryland) and Kristen Gaudian (James Madison) are the other women’s finalists. The winners will be announced May 31.

