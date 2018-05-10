Garden City’s Justin Guterding (Duke), Islip’s Kylie Ohlmiller (Stony Brook) and West Babylon’s Sam Apuzzo (Boston College) were among the five men and five women named finalists for the 2018 Tewaaraton Award, given to the top collegiate lacrosse player each year. Connor Kelly (Maryland), Trevor Baptiste (Denver), Ben Reeves (Yale) and Patrick Spencer (Loyola) are the other men’s finalists. Marie McCool (North Carolina), Megan Whittle (Maryland) and Kristen Gaudian (James Madison) are the other women’s finalists. The winners will be announced May 31.

