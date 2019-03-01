The Tewaaraton Award wach lists for 2019 were announced Thursday. The award honors the top male and female college lacrosse player each season.

The field will be narrowed down to 25 men and 25 women on April 25. Five finalists are announced on May 9, and the winner is announced at the Tewaaraton Award ceremony in Washington D.C. on May 30. Players not on these initial watch lists still can play their on to this last as the season goes.

Men's watch list

Dox Aitken, Virginia - Jr., Midfield

Grant Ament, Penn State - Jr., Attack

Gerard Arceri, Penn State - Jr., Face Off

Jared Bernhardt, Maryland - Jr., Attack

Charlie Bertrand, Merrimack - Jr., Attack

Tate Boyce, Providence - Sr., Goalie

Daniel Bucaro, Georgetown - Sr., Attack

Adam Charalambides, Rutgers - Redshirt Sophomore, Attack

Craig Chick, Lehigh - Sr., Defense

Bryan Costabile, Notre Dame - Jr., Midfield

Brendan Curry, Syracuse - Soph., Midfield

Chris Fake, Yale - Soph., Defense

Dylan Gaines, Denver - Sr., Defense

JT Giles-Harris, Duke - Jr., Defense

Brendan Gleason, Notre Dame - Sr., Attack

Zach Goodrich, Towson - Sr., Midfield

Phil Goss, Brown - Jr., Goalie

Chris Gray, Boston University - Soph., Attack

Teddy Hatfield, Richmond - Sr., Attack

Alex Heger, Robert Morris - Sr., Goalie

TD Ierlan, Yale - Jr., Face Off

Connor Kirst, Villanova - Soph., Midfield

Michael Kraus, Virginia - Jr., Attack

Tre Leclaire, Ohio State - Jr., Attack

Kyle Marr, Hopkins - Sr., Attack

Simon Mathias, Penn - Sr., Attack

Nick Mellen, Syracuse - Jr., Defense

Jackson Morrill, Yale - Jr., Attack

Kieran Mullins, Rutgers - Jr., Attack

Tehoka Nanticoke, Albany - Soph., Attack

Asher Nolting, High Point - Soph., Attack

Brent Noseworthy, Michigan - Sr., Midfield

Isaac Paparo, Massachusetts-Amherst - Sr., Defense

Ryland Rees, Stony Brook - Sr., Defense

Jack Rowlett, Carolina - Sr., Defense

Brad Smith, Duke - Sr., Midfield

Michael Sowers, Princeton - Jr., Attack

Patrick Spencer, Loyola - Sr., Attack

Jacob Stover, Loyola - Sr., Goalie

Johnny Surdick, Army West Point - Sr., Defense

Jeff Teat, Cornell - Jr., Attack

Ryan Terefenko, Ohio State - Jr., Midfield

Ryan Tierney, Hofstra - Jr., Attack

Jack Tigh, Yale - Sr., Midfield

Greyson Torain, Navy - Sr., Midfield

Tim Troutner Jr., High Point - Sr., Goalie

Max Tuttle, Sacred Heart - Sr., Midfield

Cade Van Raaphorst, Duke - Sr., Defense

Ethan Walker, Denver - Jr., Attack

Alex Woodall, Towson - Sr., Face Off

Women’s watch list

Andie Aldave, Notre Dame - Soph., Midfield

Samantha Apuzzo, Boston College - Sr., Attack

Dempsey Arsenault, Boston College - Sr., Midfield

Erin Barry, Pennsylvania - Jr., Midfield

Zoe Belodeau, Pennsylvania - Soph., Attack

Julia Braig, Maryland - Sr., Defense

Savannah Buchanan, Notre Dame - Jr., Midfield

Madison Carter, Penn State - Sr., Attack

Steph Colson, Gettysburg College - Sr., Midfield

Lizzie Colson, Maryland - Jr., Defense

Olivia Conti, Towson University - Jr., Defense

Molly Dougherty, James Madison - Soph., Goalie

Erica Evans, Maryland - Sr., Midfield

Sam Fish, Princeton - Soph., Goalie

Elizabeth George, Princeton - Sr., Attack

Jen Giles, Maryland - Sr., Midfield

Hanna Haven, James Madison - Sr., Attack

Emily Hawryschuk, Syracuse - Jr., Attack

Haley Hicklen, Florida - Sr., Goalkeeper

Katie Hoeg, North Carolina - Jr., Attack

Hunter Isnardi, Mercy - Sr., Midfield

Maggie Jackson, Virginia - Sr., Midfield

Olivia Jenner, Duke - Sr., Attack

Ally Kennedy, Stony Brook - Jr., Midfield

Makenzie Kent, Boston College - Graduate, Attack

Kelly Larkin, Navy - Jr., Attack

Selena Lasota, Northwestern - Sr., Attack

Nicole Levy, Syracuse - Sr., Attack

Julia Lisella, Colorado - RS Junior, Goalie

Keri McCarthy, Stony Brook - Sr., Midfield

Elizabeth Miller, Boston College - Sr., Defense

Kerrigan Miller, USC - Jr., Midfield

Taylor Moreno, North Carolina - Soph., Goalie

Sammy Mueller, Virginia - Jr., Midfield

Charlotte North, Duke - Soph., Attack

Taryn Ohlmiller, Stony Brook - Jr., Attack

Jamie Ortega, North Carolina - Soph., Attack

Paige Petty, Virginia Tech - Soph., Midfield

Sydney Pirreca, Florida - Sr., Midfield

Hannah Powers, Loyola - Sr., Attack

Lindsey Ronbeck, Florida - Sr., Attack

Livy Rosenzweig, Loyola - Soph., Attack

Gabby Rosenzweig, Pennsylvania - Jr., Attack

Caroline Sdanowich, James Madison - Sr., Defense

Kyla Sears, Princeton - Soph., Attack

Caroline Steele, Maryland - Sr., Attack

Miranda Stinson, Colorado - Sr., Attack

Megan Taylor, Maryland - Sr., Goalie

Cara Trombetta, Florida - Jr., Defense

Taylor VanThof, Loyola - Sr., Midfield