The Tewaaraton Award wach lists for 2019 were announced Thursday. The award honors the top male and female college lacrosse player each season.
The field will be narrowed down to 25 men and 25 women on April 25. Five finalists are announced on May 9, and the winner is announced at the Tewaaraton Award ceremony in Washington D.C. on May 30. Players not on these initial watch lists still can play their on to this last as the season goes.
Men's watch list
Dox Aitken, Virginia - Jr., Midfield
Grant Ament, Penn State - Jr., Attack
Gerard Arceri, Penn State - Jr., Face Off
Jared Bernhardt, Maryland - Jr., Attack
Charlie Bertrand, Merrimack - Jr., Attack
Tate Boyce, Providence - Sr., Goalie
Daniel Bucaro, Georgetown - Sr., Attack
Adam Charalambides, Rutgers - Redshirt Sophomore, Attack
Craig Chick, Lehigh - Sr., Defense
Bryan Costabile, Notre Dame - Jr., Midfield
Brendan Curry, Syracuse - Soph., Midfield
Chris Fake, Yale - Soph., Defense
Dylan Gaines, Denver - Sr., Defense
JT Giles-Harris, Duke - Jr., Defense
Brendan Gleason, Notre Dame - Sr., Attack
Zach Goodrich, Towson - Sr., Midfield
Phil Goss, Brown - Jr., Goalie
Chris Gray, Boston University - Soph., Attack
Teddy Hatfield, Richmond - Sr., Attack
Alex Heger, Robert Morris - Sr., Goalie
TD Ierlan, Yale - Jr., Face Off
Connor Kirst, Villanova - Soph., Midfield
Michael Kraus, Virginia - Jr., Attack
Tre Leclaire, Ohio State - Jr., Attack
Kyle Marr, Hopkins - Sr., Attack
Simon Mathias, Penn - Sr., Attack
Nick Mellen, Syracuse - Jr., Defense
Jackson Morrill, Yale - Jr., Attack
Kieran Mullins, Rutgers - Jr., Attack
Tehoka Nanticoke, Albany - Soph., Attack
Asher Nolting, High Point - Soph., Attack
Brent Noseworthy, Michigan - Sr., Midfield
Isaac Paparo, Massachusetts-Amherst - Sr., Defense
Ryland Rees, Stony Brook - Sr., Defense
Jack Rowlett, Carolina - Sr., Defense
Brad Smith, Duke - Sr., Midfield
Michael Sowers, Princeton - Jr., Attack
Patrick Spencer, Loyola - Sr., Attack
Jacob Stover, Loyola - Sr., Goalie
Johnny Surdick, Army West Point - Sr., Defense
Jeff Teat, Cornell - Jr., Attack
Ryan Terefenko, Ohio State - Jr., Midfield
Ryan Tierney, Hofstra - Jr., Attack
Jack Tigh, Yale - Sr., Midfield
Greyson Torain, Navy - Sr., Midfield
Tim Troutner Jr., High Point - Sr., Goalie
Max Tuttle, Sacred Heart - Sr., Midfield
Cade Van Raaphorst, Duke - Sr., Defense
Ethan Walker, Denver - Jr., Attack
Alex Woodall, Towson - Sr., Face Off
Women’s watch list
Andie Aldave, Notre Dame - Soph., Midfield
Samantha Apuzzo, Boston College - Sr., Attack
Dempsey Arsenault, Boston College - Sr., Midfield
Erin Barry, Pennsylvania - Jr., Midfield
Zoe Belodeau, Pennsylvania - Soph., Attack
Julia Braig, Maryland - Sr., Defense
Savannah Buchanan, Notre Dame - Jr., Midfield
Madison Carter, Penn State - Sr., Attack
Steph Colson, Gettysburg College - Sr., Midfield
Lizzie Colson, Maryland - Jr., Defense
Olivia Conti, Towson University - Jr., Defense
Molly Dougherty, James Madison - Soph., Goalie
Erica Evans, Maryland - Sr., Midfield
Sam Fish, Princeton - Soph., Goalie
Elizabeth George, Princeton - Sr., Attack
Jen Giles, Maryland - Sr., Midfield
Hanna Haven, James Madison - Sr., Attack
Emily Hawryschuk, Syracuse - Jr., Attack
Haley Hicklen, Florida - Sr., Goalkeeper
Katie Hoeg, North Carolina - Jr., Attack
Hunter Isnardi, Mercy - Sr., Midfield
Maggie Jackson, Virginia - Sr., Midfield
Olivia Jenner, Duke - Sr., Attack
Ally Kennedy, Stony Brook - Jr., Midfield
Makenzie Kent, Boston College - Graduate, Attack
Kelly Larkin, Navy - Jr., Attack
Selena Lasota, Northwestern - Sr., Attack
Nicole Levy, Syracuse - Sr., Attack
Julia Lisella, Colorado - RS Junior, Goalie
Keri McCarthy, Stony Brook - Sr., Midfield
Elizabeth Miller, Boston College - Sr., Defense
Kerrigan Miller, USC - Jr., Midfield
Taylor Moreno, North Carolina - Soph., Goalie
Sammy Mueller, Virginia - Jr., Midfield
Charlotte North, Duke - Soph., Attack
Taryn Ohlmiller, Stony Brook - Jr., Attack
Jamie Ortega, North Carolina - Soph., Attack
Paige Petty, Virginia Tech - Soph., Midfield
Sydney Pirreca, Florida - Sr., Midfield
Hannah Powers, Loyola - Sr., Attack
Lindsey Ronbeck, Florida - Sr., Attack
Livy Rosenzweig, Loyola - Soph., Attack
Gabby Rosenzweig, Pennsylvania - Jr., Attack
Caroline Sdanowich, James Madison - Sr., Defense
Kyla Sears, Princeton - Soph., Attack
Caroline Steele, Maryland - Sr., Attack
Miranda Stinson, Colorado - Sr., Attack
Megan Taylor, Maryland - Sr., Goalie
Cara Trombetta, Florida - Jr., Defense
Taylor VanThof, Loyola - Sr., Midfield
