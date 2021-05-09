The top-seed in the NCAA men’s lacrosse tournament could be coming through Long Island. North Carolina earned the ranking in the upcoming NCAA men’s lacrosse tournament after an 11-2 season.

The NCAA announced its 16-team tournament seeding Sunday night. The Tar Heels host Monmouth (8-2) in the opening round Saturday and with a victory, North Carolina would advance to the quarterfinals at Hofstra’s James M. Shuart Stadium May 22.

The championship game will be at Rentschler Field in Hartford, Connecticut May 31. Chris Gray, a senior who graduated from Shoreham-Wading River High School, leads North Carolina in goals (42), assists (35) and points (77).

North Carolina has five Long Island players — sophomore midfielder Chris Nicholas (Chaminade High School from Rockville Centre), and a trio of freshmen in Ethan Larson and Collin Krieg (both from Ward Melville High School), Colin Reilly, a West Islip native who graduated from Avon Old Farms in Connecticut and Gray.

North Carolina leads the country in scoring, averaging 17.08 goals per game. No. 2-seed Duke (12-2) has nine Long Island players, highlighted by Bay Shore native Brennan O'Neill, a freshman attack who graduated from St. Anthony’s High School last year. O’Neill leads Duke in goals (38) and ranks third in points (46).

Virginia defeated Yale, 13-9, in the 2019 final. There was no tournament in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maryland, Virginia, Georgetown, Notre Dame, Denver and Lehigh round out the top eight seeds and will host opening-round matchups. No Long Island schools made the tournament. Syracuse will play at Georgetown and Rutgers will play at Lehigh in the first round.