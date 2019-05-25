PHILADELPHIA-- Billy Joel played a sold out show at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night.

The next day, across the street, another Long Island guy did his own rendition of “Big Shot."

Cold Spring Harbor’s Ian Laviano ripped the tying goal with 14.4 seconds remaining in regulation and then scored the winner in double overtime as Virginia rallied to stun Duke 13-12 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Before Laviano’s equalizer, Virginia had trailed since Duke 13-5 took a 3-2 lead early in the early second quarter. He then scored the winner with 3:09 remaining in the second overtime. The final deficit was Virginia’s first lead since 2-1.

Laviano led the Cavaliers with four goals. Dox Aitken had three goals and one assist and Michael Kraus added one goal and four assist. Virginia improved to 5-0 in overtime games this season.

Virginia (16-3), which has won all five overtime games it appeared in this year, will make its first NCAA final appearance since 2011 on Monday afternoon against either Yale or Penn State.

Duke (13-5), which is coached by former Hofstra and C.W. Post Coach John Danowski, had won 18 of its last 19 games against UVA. It was the 84th meeting between the two storied ACC programs. Brad Smith led Duke with three goals and one assist. Duke was seeking its fourth championship this decade.

Virginia, which has won five NCAA titles, was playing in the final weekend for the first time since 2011. Virginia lost two of its first three games then reeled off wins in 15 of its next 16. The only loss came against Duke.