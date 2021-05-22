The defending men’s lacrosse champ from the pre-pandemic days of 2019 is headed back to the Final Four.

Fourth-seeded Virginia knocked off No. 5 Georgetown, 14-3, in an NCAA quarterfinal Saturday at Hofstra’s Shuart Stadium behind six goals and one assist from Connor Shellenberger, two goals from Laurel Hollow’s Ian Laviano and a goal and 15-for-19 faceoff work from Miller Place’s Petey LaSalla.

The Cavaliers (12-4) improved to 5-0 all-time against the Hoyas and advanced to the semifinals next Saturday at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. They will face the winner of the second game at Shuart between top-seeded North Carolina and unseeded Rutgers.

Laviano, a senior out of Cold Spring Harbor High who played a pivotal role in the 2019 title run by scoring the tying goal in the final minute and the game-winning goal in double OT against Duke in the semis, scored the first goal of this game.

Georgetown (13-3), making its first quarterfinal appearance since 2007, quickly tied it. Shellenberger then untied it, igniting a three-goal run to close the quarter, good for a 4-1 advantage.

James Reilly, Georgetown’s primary faceoff man, suffered a leg injury in the first minute and only appeared twice at the X. LaSalla, a junior out of Rocky Point High who arrived with a .626 faceoff winning percentage, won four of five over those first 15 minutes.

Then he helped the cause by doing it all. LaSalla took the opening faceoff of the second quarter, scooped up one of his team-high ground balls, went on a long run and scored. It took him all of eight seconds to give Virginia a four-goal advantage.

By the intermission, it was 10-1. Laviano added a third-quarter goal on a left-side rocket to make it a 12-2 game.