Alex Rode wasn’t pleased with his performance for much of the national championship game. But when his team needed him most, the Virginia goalkeeper made the biggest save of the season.

Maryland’s furious comeback effort fell a little short as Virginia defeated Maryland, 17-16, in the NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Game at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Conn. Monday afternoon.

After scoring five of the game’s final six goals over the closing 6:13, Maryland cut Virginia’s lead to 17-16 when Anthony DeMaio scored with 11 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Luke Wierman won the ensuing faceoff and raced down field before firing a shot on cage, which Rode stonewalled.

"I had a rough day," Rode said. "I didn’t have my best day in goal, the defense played great. [Wierman] took a shot and I was a little nervous. I felt I owed my team a couple and luckily it hit me in the body."

It was one of Rode’s 12 saves in the contest and his teammates had complete confidence in him stopping the shot.

"We get to battle every day and how much better he makes us as shooters, you can’t really describe it," said Virginia attack Connor Shellenberger, who had four goals and two assists. "We’ve already seen the best goalie every day and practice and what he was able to do this tournament, 10 seconds left he makes the game-winning save, so Alex Rode is about as clutch of a lacrosse player as it gets."

It was Virginia’s second-straight national title, after winning in 2019. Last year’s season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"It’s been a grind," defender Jared Conners said. "Knowing that you have a target on your back the whole season as the returning champions is something that we talked about throughout the season. But we weren’t going to let the 2019 team be the 2021 team. We were going to have our own story."

Petey LaSalla, from Miller Place and graduate of Rocky Point High School, won 21-of-37 faceoffs and had a goal, assist and 11 ground balls in the win. Virginia coach Lars Tiffany said LaSalla has been playing through injury and complemented the junior’s toughness.

"To get our offense going when things were stagnant early in the game and get us a goal and an assist," Tiffany said, "amazing."

Ian Laviano, of Cold Spring Harbor, and Chris Merle, from Mount Sinai and graduate of St. Anthony’s High School, each had two ground balls for Virginia.

Both teams went on scoring runs in the final. No. 4 Virginia (14-4) went on a 6-0 run in the first half, taking an 8-4 lead with 8:33 remaining in the second quarter. No. 3 Maryland (15-1) fought back and cut Virginia’s lead to 9-7 at halftime. Virginia later capped off a 5-0 scoring run with Matt Moore’s goal to take a 16-11 lead with 11:04 remaining in the fourth quarter before Maryland’s closing run.

"We’ve been tested like this all season," Conners said. "We had our ups and downs. We had losses, we’ve had teams go on runs like that. We knew it was going to be a dog fight. We knew Maryland wasn’t going to just roll over."