NCAA men's lacrosse quarterfinal: Virginia vs. Maryland

Virginia defeated Maryland in overtime, 13-12, in an NCAA men's lacrosse quarterfinal on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Hofstra.

Virginia's Dox Aitken looks to get around Maryland's Alex Smith in the first quarter during an NCAA men's lacrosse quarterfinal playoff game on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Hofstra.

Virginia's Matt Moore plays the ball while being covered by Maryland's Brett Makar in the second quarter during an NCAA men's lacrosse quarterfinal playoff game on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Hofstra.

Virginia's Petey LaSalla wins a faceoff in the first quarter during an NCAA men's lacrosse quarterfinal playoff game against Maryland on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Hofstra.

Virginia's Matt Moore carries the ball while being covered by Maryland's Curtis Corley in the first quarter during an NCAA men's lacrosse quarterfinal playoff game on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Hofstra.

Virginia's Michael Kraus looks to get around Maryland's Brett Makar in the first quarter during an NCAA men's lacrosse quarterfinal playoff game on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Hofstra.

Virginia's Michael Kraus tries to get by Maryland's Brett Makar in the second quarter during an NCAA men's lacrosse quarterfinal playoff game on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Hofstra.

Virginia's Dox Aitken carries the ball while being covered by Maryland's Roman Puglise in the third quarter during during an NCAA men's lacrosse quarterfinal playoff game on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Hofstra.

Virginia's Dox Aitken gets ready to fire a shot in the third quarter while being covered by Maryland's Roman Puglise during an NCAA men's lacrosse quarterfinal playoff game on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Hofstra.

Virginia's Dox Aitken carries the ball while being covered by Maryland's Roman Puglise in the third quarter during the NCAA men's lacrosse quarterfinal playoff game between Maryland and Virginia on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Hofstra.

Virginia's Ian Laviano sets up in front of the net while being covered by Maryland's Brett Makar in the third quarter during an NCAA men's lacrosse quarterfinal playoff game on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Hofstra.

Virginia's Petey LaSalla wins a faceoff in the third quarter during an NCAA men's lacrosse quarterfinal playoff game against Maryland on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Hofstra.

Virginia's Ian Laviano shoots and scores in the fourth quarter during an NCAA men's lacrosse quarterfinal playoff game against Maryland on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Hofstra.

Virginia's Ian Laviano carries the ball in the third quarter during an NCAA men's lacrosse quarterfinal playoff game against Maryland on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Hofstra.

Virginia's Petey LaSalla wins a faceoff in the fourth quarter during an NCAA men's lacrosse quarterfinal playoff game against Maryland on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Hofstra.

Virginia's Matt Moore celebrates his game-winning goal in overtime during an NCAA men's lacrosse quarterfinal playoff game against Maryland on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Hofstra.

Virginia celebrates their overtime win in an NCAA men's lacrosse quarterfinal playoff game against Maryland on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Hofstra.