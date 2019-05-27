PHILADELPHIA — They call the guys who take the draw in men’s lacrosse “FOGOs.” It stands for “Face Off, Get Off.” It means after the specialist takes the draw, he’s supposed to race back to the sideline and let another midfielder come in.

Don’t tell that to Petey LaSalla.

Twice in Virginia’s physical 13-9 victory over Yale in the NCAA championship game Monday, the freshman, who is from Miller Place and played at Rocky Point, went from “FOGO” to “FO goal scorer.”

Facing off against one of the best FOGOs in NCAA history, LaSalla scooped the groundball off his own faceoff, ran down the field and deposited a goal to give Virginia a four-score lead, midway through the second quarter. He did it again one frame later, firing in what proved to be the winning goal to put Virginia ahead 10-4.

Thanks to an opportunistic performance from LaSalla, a suffocating performance from Alex Rode and a record-breaking performance from sophomore Matt Moore, the third-seeded Cavaliers (17-3) dispatched the defending NCAA champions in front of 31,528 fans at Lincoln Financial field to win their sixth title and first since 2011.

“When we recruited Petey we saw him not allowed to leave the field at Rocky Point High School,” said Virginia coach Lars Tiffany, who coached at Stony Brook from 2005-06. “He was a faceoff guy who had to play offense, so he had offensive skills. We were excited to bring him to Charlottesville, and fortunately he said yes, because he can create offense.”

No. 5 Yale’s TD Ierlan, a finalist for the Tewaaraton Trophy, lacrosse’s version of the Heisman, actually got the better of LaSalla in most matchups, winning 18 of 24 draws. But Virginia’s defense forced 15 turnovers and converted 23 of 28 clear attempts, including every attempt before the fourth quarter.

“It’s so dramatic because when you go against a TD Ierlan team you assume you’re going to play a lot of defense, but to actually score off the draw it’s such a huge emotional boost,” Tiffany said. “We know he can score that goal. We just didn’t know if was going to earn possessions. There weren't too many, but to be able to do it against TD Ierlan was a big deal for us.”

Tiffany said UVA will look to expand LaSalla’s role in future seasons and keep him on the field after the draw more often.

Rode, who was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, made 13 saves, many of them dazzling, and was resting on the sideline by the time Yale scored its final goal.

Moore scored four goals and set a Virginia single-season record with 84 points. Michael Kraus added three goals. Ian Laviano, out of Cold Spring Harbor, chipped in with one goal.

Yale (15-4) opened the scoring two minutes in with a score from Jack Tigh (Chaminade), who finished with two goals. The teams traded goals until Kraus scored to give UVA the lead for good 3-2, early in the second quarter.

One game after scoring 10 times in the first quarter, Yale trailed 6-2 at halftime. It was the first time the Bulldogs were held to single digits in the first half all season. Yale still managed to set the record for most goals scored in the NCAA tournament with 68. The previous record of 66 was set by Virginia in 2006.

John Daniggelis (Smithtown East) added one goal for Yale and ended his career with back-to-back appearances in the NCAA final, something he could not have envisioned when he committed.

“Back in the day they were huge underdogs and they didn’t care,” Daniggelis said. “I knew that’s what I wanted. Obviously this year we weren’t underdogs. But it was nice to see the transition and the seniors did a great job of leaving this program in a better place.”