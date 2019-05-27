PHILADELPHIA — They call the guys who take the draw in men’s lacrosse “FOGOs.” It stands for “Face Off, Get Off.” It’s because after the specialist takes the draw, he’s supposed to race back to the sideline and let another midfielder come in.

Don’t tell that to Petey LaSalla. Twice in Virginia’s physical 13-9 victory over Yale in the NCAA championship game Monday, the freshman out of Miller Place went from “FOGO” to “FO goal scorer.”

Facing off against one of the best FOGOs in NCAA history, midway through the second quarter, LaSalla scooped the ground ball off his own faceoff, ran down the field and deposited a goal to give Virginia a four-goal lead. He did it again one quarter later, scoring what proved to be the winning goal to put Virginia ahead 10-4.

Thanks to an opportunistic performance from LaSalla, a suffocating performance from goalie Alex Rode and the defense and a record-breaking performance from sophomore Matt Moore, the Cavaliers dispatched the defending NCAA champions in front of 31,528 fans at Lincoln Financial Field to win their sixth title and first since 2011.

Yale’s TD Ierlan, a finalist for the Tewaaraton Trophy, lacrosse’s version of the Heisman, actually got the better of LaSalla in most matchups, winning 18 of 24 draws. But Virginia’s defense forced 15 turnovers and went 23 of 28 on clear attempts, and every clear attempt before the fourth quarter. Rode made 13 saves, many of them dazzling, and was resting on the sideline by the time Yale scored its final goal.

Moore, who is from suburban Philadelphia, scored four goals and set a new Virginia single-season record with 84 points. Michael Kraus added three goals. Ian Laviano, out of Cold Spring Harbor, chipped in with one goal.

Jack Tigh (Chaminade) scored twice for Yale and John Daniggelis (Smithtown East) added one goal. One game after scoring 10 goals in the first quarter, the Bulldogs trailed by 6-2 at halftime. Yale had not been held to single-digit goals all season. Despite the loss, Yale set the record for most goals scored in the NCAA Tournament with 68 goals. The previous record was held by Virginia.