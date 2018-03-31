William Snelders scored 10 goals and had two assists to lead LIU Post to a 16-10 win over Roberts Wesleyan in an East Coast Conference men’s lacrosse opener Saturday. Chris Trasacco added four points (one goal and three assists). Bryan Ochs had 12 saves and Dan Sharp made two for Post (4-2).

Adelphi 11, Saint Michael’s College 2: Nicolas Racalbuto scored three goals to lead Adelphi (6-1, 5-0 NE-10) in an NE-10 game. Brendan McDougal made 12 saves.

USMMA 23, Mitchell 3: Pat Coll scored three goals to lead USMMA (8-0) in a non-conference game. USMAA led in ground balls 52-12.

Farmingdale State 21, Keystone College 4: Conor McAvoy scored five goals for Farmingdale State (6-4) in a non-conference game. Joe Roach (four goals, one assist) and AJ Sandorfi (one goal, four assists) each added five points.

Mercy College 15, Molloy 5: Michael Scheuerer had four points (three goals, one assist) for Molloy (4-4, 0-2 ECC) in an East Coast Conference game. Kevin Pastier added two goals.

Providence 14, St. John’s 8: Declan Swartwood scored three goals for St. John’s (6-3 overall) in a Big East opener. Joe Madsen added two goals.

Women’s Lacrosse

Adelphi 20, Saint Michael’s College 5: Alison Johnson had seven assists to lead Adelphi in an NE-10 game. Kole Pollock added seven points (six goals, one assist). Emma Lemanski earned the win in net with four saves for Adelphi (9-1, 8-0 NE-10).

USMMA 19, Medaille 9: Meredith Willard had 10 points (seven goals, three assists) to lead USMMA (5-2) in a non-conference game. Willard became the first Mariner to reach the 100 career-goal plateau. Jessica Reilly added eight points (seven goals, one assist). Hannah Gizzi made nine saves.

LIU Post 16, Stonehill 6: Alyssa Mallery scored seven goals to lead Post (7-2) in a non-conference game. Angela Deren had five points (one goal, four assists). Olivia Kirk made 11 saves.

NYIT 20, Chestnut Hill 1: Karie Znaniecki had 11 points (three goals, eight assists) to lead NYIT (9-2) in a non-conference game. Alyssa Milano added seven points (five goals, two assists). Ashley Miller made five saves and Samantha Rivera had three.

Stockton 18, St. Joseph’s (LI) 13: Ally Johnston, Diana Johnston and Nicole Stoppelli each scored three goals for St. Joseph’s (2-4) in a non-conference game.

Kean 16, Farmingdale State 11: Courtney Gendels scored three goals for Farmingdale State (1-6) in a non-conference game.

New Haven 19, Molloy 12: Jessica Markowitz scored six goals for Molloy (7-5) in a non-conference game. Ali Pfeifer had four points (one goal, three assists). Brianna Wilson added three goals. Alexandra Long made 11 saves.

Ramapo College 15, SUNY-Old Westbury 7: Natasha Treuman had four points (three goals, one assist) for SUNY-Old Westbury (1-6) in a non-conference game.