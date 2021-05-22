TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsCollegeLacrosse

Ward, Tyrells lead Syracuse women's lacrosse team into Final Four

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
Print

Syracuse is headed to the NCAA women’s lacrosse Final Four and it has three Long Islanders to thank for it. Babylon’s Emma Ward and Mount Sinai’s Emma and Meaghan Tyrrell combined for 13 goals in Syracuse’s 17-11 win over Florida in the NCAA quarterfinals Saturday in Syracuse.

Third-seeded Syracuse (16-3) will face No. 2 Northwestern Friday in Townson, Maryland.

Ward led all scorers with six goals and an assist. Emma Tyrrell had four goals and two assists and Meaghan Tyrrell had three goals and three assists.

Smithtown’s Shannon Kavanagh scored twice for Florida (18-3). Brianna Harris had two goals and three assists. Northport’s Danielle Pavinelli and Babylon’s Emily Heller also scored.

After entering halftime tied at 5, the Orange scored the first five goals of the second half. Emma Tyrrell’s second goal of the half gave Syracuse an 8-5 lead with 25:52 left in the second half. After Ward added an unassisted goal, Maddy Baxter found the back of the net to put Syracuse ahead 10-5 with 21:28 left.

Florida clawed back, cutting the Syracuse lead to 13-10 with 8:03 left, but Sam Swart and Ward scored to give the Orange a 15-10 lead with 3:49 left.

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

New York Sports

Miami Marlins' Garrett Cooper, right, is surrounded at
Mets suffer another walk-off loss to Marlins as Smith gives up HR
Ilya Sorokin #30 of the Islanders defends the
Dialed in Sorokin gives Islanders the confidence they needed
Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers against the
Lennon: Yanks fans can pitch some kudos in Cashman's direction
Chris Gray #4 of North Carolina, right, gets
Wading River's Gray helps send UNC men's lacrosse to Final Four
Members of the Jets football team including Zach
Best: Jets' Feeney gets party started inside Coliseum
Zack Wilson of the Jets attends Game 4
Jets QB Wilson, offensive line bond at Game 4 of Isles-Pens
Didn’t find what you were looking for?