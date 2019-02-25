Newsday's Top 10 Women's College Lacrosse rankings

A look at Newsday’s Top 10 NCAA women’s lacrosse teams as of Feb. 25, 2019.

1. Boston College (4-0)

The Eagles rolled to easy wins over UMass and Harvard. West Babylon’s Sam Apuzzo had four goals and two assists against Harvard. Garden City’s Jenn Medjid — last year’s Newsday All-Long Island Nassau Player of the Year — had three goals against UMass.

2. Maryland (3-0)

Caroline Steele ended a thriller against North Carolina with a double-overtime goal for a 13-12 win. Jen Giles and Kali Hartshorn each registered hat tricks for the Terps.

3. North Carolina (3-1)

In that loss to Maryland, Centereach’s Jamie Ortega had three goals, and Mattituck’s Katie Hoeg had a goal and two assists — as both players continued their torrid starts to the season.

4. Syracuse (4-1)

The Orange earned a 15-14 win in a marquee matchup against Northwestern. Emily Hawryschuk led with four goals and an assist,. East Islip’s Nicole Levy chipped in two goals and three assists. Mount Sinai’s Meaghan Tyrrell also scored.

5. Northwestern (3-1)

A balanced effort by the offense saw Lauren Gilbert, Selena Lasota, Lindsey McKone and Izzy Scane each score two goals. But the story all spring for this team will be its defense, which failed to hold down a strong Syracuse team.

6. Denver (4-0)

The Pioneers hosted Stony Brook and dominated the Seawolves with their zone defense, winning 11-7. Bea Behrins netted a hat trick for Denver, which has been one of the early season surprises of Division I.

7. Virginia (4-0)

Sammy Mueller had six goals in a 14-9 win over a talented Princeton team. Lloyd Harbor’s Charlie Campbell (St. Anthony’s) made seven saves.

8. Penn (2-0)

A big 11-10 overtime win against Johns Hopkins showcases why many are high on the Quakers this year. Manhasset’s Erin Barry scored the game-winner, and Gabby Rosenzweig had three goals and four assists.

9. Stony Brook (1-1)

The Seawolves dominated Colorado in the season opener behind Huntington’s Anna Tesoriero, who made four saves. But the offense couldn’t click against Denver, scoring its lowest goals total (seven) since May 15, 2016.

10. James Madison (3-1)

The defending national champs earned an easy 12-5 win over High Point. Hanna Haven, who needs to step into the top scorer’s role this spring, had four goals and four assists.

On the cusp: Penn State, Loyola (Md.), Florida, Johns Hopkins, Princeton

Last week

1. Boston College

2. Maryland

3. North Carolina

4. Stony Brook

5. Northwestern

6. Syracuse

7. Florida

8. Princeton

9. Penn State

10. James Madison