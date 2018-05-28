TODAY'S PAPER
NCAA men's lacrosse final: Yale vs. Duke

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Yale defeated Duke, 13-11, in the 2018 NCAA Division I men's lacrosse national championship on Monday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Ryan McQuaide #22 of the Yale Bulldogs celebrates
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

Ryan McQuaide #22 of the Yale Bulldogs celebrates after the Bulldogs defeat the Duke Blue Devils 13-11 in the 2018 NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship game at Gillette Stadium on May 28, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.

FOXBORO, MA - MAY 28: The Yale mascot
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

FOXBORO, MA - MAY 28: The Yale mascot Handsome Dan XVIII the Bulldog looks on during the 2018 NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship game at Gillette Stadium on May 28, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, MA - MAY 28: Hoyt Crance #30
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

FOXBORO, MA - MAY 28: Hoyt Crance #30 of the Yale Bulldogs yells with teammates before the 2018 NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship game against the Duke Blue Devils at Gillette Stadium on May 28, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Yale's Aidan Hynes celebrates after his team defeated
Photo Credit: AP/Michael Dwyer

Yale's Aidan Hynes celebrates after his team defeated Duke in the NCAA college Division I championship final lacrosse game, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

FOXBORO, MA - MAY 28: Jerry O'Connor #17
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

FOXBORO, MA - MAY 28: Jerry O'Connor #17 of the Yale Bulldogs celebrates with fans after the Bulldogs defeat the Duke Blue Devils 13-11 in the 2018 NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship game at Gillette Stadium on May 28, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, MA - MAY 28: Brad Smith #27
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

FOXBORO, MA - MAY 28: Brad Smith #27 of the Duke Blue Devils takes a shot against the Yale Bulldogs during the 2018 NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship game at Gillette Stadium on May 28, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, MA - MAY 28: Tyler Warner of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

FOXBORO, MA - MAY 28: Tyler Warner of the Yale Bulldogs defends Brian Smyth #26 of the Duke Blue Devils during the 2018 NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship game at Gillette Stadium on May 28, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, MA - MAY 28: Brad Smith #27
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

FOXBORO, MA - MAY 28: Brad Smith #27 of the Duke Blue Devils celebrates with Justin Guterding #14 after he scored a goal against the Yale Bulldogs during the 2018 NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship game at Gillette Stadium on May 28, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, MA - MAY 28: Will Weitzel #10
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

FOXBORO, MA - MAY 28: Will Weitzel #10 of the Yale Bulldogs celebrates after defeating the Duke Blue Devils 13-11 in the 2018 NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship game at Gillette Stadium on May 28, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, MA - MAY 28: Hoyt Crance #30
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

FOXBORO, MA - MAY 28: Hoyt Crance #30 of the Yale Bulldogs yells with teammates before the 2018 NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship game against the Duke Blue Devils at Gillette Stadium on May 28, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, MA - MAY 28: William Renz #16
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

FOXBORO, MA - MAY 28: William Renz #16 of the Yale Bulldogs and Tyler Warner #5 celebrate after defeating the Duke Blue Devils 13-11 in the 2018 NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship game at Gillette Stadium on May 28, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, MA - MAY 28: The Yale Bulldogs
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

FOXBORO, MA - MAY 28: The Yale Bulldogs celebrate after defeating the Duke Blue Devils 13-11 in the 2018 NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship game at Gillette Stadium on May 28, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, MA - MAY 28: Reilly Walsh #42
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

FOXBORO, MA - MAY 28: Reilly Walsh #42 of the Duke Blue Devils attacks during the first half of the 2018 NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship game against the Yale Bulldogs at Gillette Stadium on May 28, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, MA - MAY 28: The Yale Bulldogs
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

FOXBORO, MA - MAY 28: The Yale Bulldogs celebrate with their fans after defeating the Duke Blue Devils 13-11 in the 2018 NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship game at Gillette Stadium on May 28, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, MA - MAY 28: The Yale Bulldogs
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

FOXBORO, MA - MAY 28: The Yale Bulldogs celebrate after defeating the Duke Blue Devils 13-11 in the 2018 NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship game at Gillette Stadium on May 28, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Yale's Brian Ward celebrates with the trophy after
Photo Credit: AP/Michael Dwyer

Yale's Brian Ward celebrates with the trophy after his team defeated Duke in the NCAA college Division I championship final lacrosse game, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

FOXBORO, MA - MAY 28: Sean Cerrone #13
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

FOXBORO, MA - MAY 28: Sean Cerrone #13 of the Duke Blue Devils defends Jack Tigh #18 of the Yale Bulldogs during the 2018 NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship game at Gillette Stadium on May 28, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, MA - MAY 28: Members of the
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

FOXBORO, MA - MAY 28: Members of the Yale Bulldogs cut the net after defeating the Duke Blue Devils 13-11 in the 2018 NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship game at Gillette Stadium on May 28, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

