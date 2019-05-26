Defending champ Yale expects tough time against Virginia

PHILADELPHIA — He coaches in the Ivy League, so of course Yale coach Andy Shay was academic when asked what he knew about Virginia.

“I think that’s one of the original 13 colonies,” Shay said. “Thomas Jefferson designed the campus. I don’t know anything other than that to be honest with you. We have a lot of work to do.”

No. 3 Yale (15-3) and No. 4 Virginia (16-3) will meet for the first time since 1991 on Monday at 1 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field. Virginia is seeking its sixth NCAA title and first since 2011. Yale, which won it all last year, is seeking it second title.

Shay, whose Bulldogs defeated Penn State 21-17 in the semifinal, was right. Virginia is one of the 13 original colonies. And he does have a lot of work to do.

For one thing, faceoff specialist, Petey LaSalla, a freshman out of Miller Place, will certainly have a bigger impact on the game than Thomas Jefferson.

When Ian Laviano (Cold Spring Harbor) scored the winning goal in Virginia’s 13-12 semifinal victory over Duke, it made the Cavs 5-0 in overtime this season. That’s because they usually have the ball.

LaSalla has won 212 of 351 faceoffs this season.

“He has been just a stud since the fall,” said UVA senior Ryan Conrad. “It doesn't seem like anything really phases him. He goes down, wins it and gets off the field. We knew he was going to be a special player, and he's proven it.”

LaSalla lines up against Yale’s TD Ierlan. Ierlan, who is from the upstate town of Victor, set the Division I record for faceoff percentage in 2018 at Albany and then transferred to Yale.

“It would probably be a good argument that [Ierlan] is the best in the history of the game of college lacrosse,”Virginia coach Lars Tiffany said. “So this will certainly be a big obstacle for our entire team and Petey himself.”

When Ierlan wins the draw, Yale’s incredibly deep midfield, which features Jack Tigh (Garden City) and John Daniggelis (Chaminade) on the first unit and Luke Eschbach (Smithtown East) and Lucas Cotler (Syosset) on the second, takes over.

Ierlan won 28 of the 39 faceoffs in the semifinal win over Penn State but seemed aware it may not be as easy against LaSalla.

“His reaction time is very good,” Ierlan said. “He's very well schooled. Long Island guy. He's solid. We're going to have our work cut out for us.”