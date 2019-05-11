ECC baseball championship: LIU Post vs. Bridgeport

TODAY'S PAPER
LIU Post routed Bridgeport, 15-0, in the ECC baseball championship on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at NYIT. The Pioneers clinched a spot in the NCAA Division II baseball playoffs with the victory.

