ECC baseball championship: LIU Post vs. Bridgeport
LIU Post routed Bridgeport, 15-0, in the ECC baseball championship on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at NYIT. The Pioneers clinched a spot in the NCAA Division II baseball playoffs with the victory.
