The LIU Post softball team dropped its first game of a best-of-three Super Regionals to host St. Anselm College, 3-1, Thursday afternoon.

LIU Post (38-18) must defeat St. Anselm twice on Friday, with the first game starting at 1 p.m., to win the East Regional and advance to the Division II College World Series.

St. Anselm (40-10-1) opened with three hits in the first inning, scoring on Shannon Colson’s single to drive in Erin Thompson in the opening frame. The Hawks scored again on Colson’s RBI single in the third inning to take a 2-0 advantage and their final run came on Megan Murrell’s RBI double in the fifth.

The Pioneers’ lone run came on Abbey Fortin’s home run in the fourth inning to cut St. Anselm’s lead to 2-1.

Each of LIU Post’s first four hitters in the lineup — Fortin, Breanna Klaiber, Leah Mele and Allie Laird — went 1-for-3, accounting for all four of the Pioneers’ hits.

Katie Humhej tossed a complete game with two strikeouts for LIU Post. Morgan Perry had eight strikeouts in a complete game for St. Anselm.

LIU Post won the East Coast Conference championship and won all three of its East 1 Regional games to advance to the Super Regionals.