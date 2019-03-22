The 2019 NCAA Division I wrestling championships began Thursday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Here's a look at how Long Islanders fared on Day 1 of the Tournament.

Nick Piccininni, Oklahoma State

The Ward Melville product was one of four Cowboys to advance to the quarterfinals. Competing at 125 pounds, Nick Piccininni, earned a 16-0 technical fall victory over Campbell's Korbin Meink in the first round before a 13-2 major decision over Indiana's Elijah Oliver. The No. 2-seeded Piccininni, a redshirt junior, will face No. 7 Pat Glory of Princeton in Friday morning's quarterfinal. Piccininni is 32-0 on the season.

Shakur Rasheed, Penn State

More bonus points for @pennstateWREST as returning All-American, Shakur Rasheed picks up a major decision! #NCAAWrestling pic.twitter.com/QHoRi73I0k — NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) March 21, 2019

Despite nearly getting pinned in the first round by Princeton's Kevin Parker, the No. 31 seed at 184 pounds, Longwood High School alum Shakur Rasheed bounced back with three reversals to eventually secure an 11-2 major decision. In the second round, Rasheed was up 5-2 over No. 15 seed Chip Ness out of North Carolina, but Ness earned six points with a late scrambling move to secure an 8-5 victory and hand Rasheed his first loss of the season. The senior will move on to the consolations Friday.

Vito Arujau, Cornell

The four-time state champion from Syosset High School started the tournament with a 12-2 bonus point win over No. 25-seeded Malik Heinselman of Ohio State in Thursday's opening round. Vito Arujau, the No. 8 seed at 125 pounds, went on to beat No. 9 seed RayVon Foley of Michigan State in a 12-2 major decision in the second round. The freshman will face Northwestern's Sebastian Rivera, the top seed at 125 pounds, in Friday's quarterfinal.

Anthony Sparacio, Binghamton

North Babylon alum Anthony Sparacio, the No. 27 seed at 141 pounds, lost to No. 6 Michael Carr of Illinois, 8-2, in Thursday's opening round. The junior went on to face No. 11 Tristan Moran of Wisconsin in the consolation round, but fell 7-4, ending his run at the tournament.

Jesse Dellavecchia, Rider

East Islip High School alum Jesse Dellavecchia opened the tournament with a 9-2 decision over Navy's Tanner Skidgel at 165 pounds. Dellavecchia, the No. 14 seed at 165, lost to No. 3 seed Josh Shiels of Arizona State by a 14-4 major decision. The junior will face No. 29 Nick Kiussis of West Virginia in the consolation bracket Friday.

Tom Lane, Cal Poly

Tom Lane of @CalPolyWrestle right off the mat after his overtime win!#NCAAWrestling pic.twitter.com/dC4tDhgO6T — NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) March 22, 2019

The No. 21 seed at 197 pounds, from Garden City, pulled off two upsets to advance to Friday's quarterfinal round. Tom Lane, a sophomore, knocked off No. 12 Rocco Caywood of Army in an 8-3 decision in Thursday's opening round. He went on to earn a 4-2 overtime victory over Iowa's Jacob Warner, the No. 5 seed. Lane will take on No. 4 Patrick Brucki of Princeton in the quarterfinals Friday. The two previously met in December 2017 at the Midlands, and Brucki won by injury default.