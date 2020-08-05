TODAY'S PAPER
NCAA board leaves call on fall championships to each division

Georgetown's Achara chases down Virginia's Axel Gunnarsson,

Georgetown's Achara  chases down Virginia's Axel Gunnarsson, right, during the second half of the NCAA college soccer championship in Cary, N.C., on Dec. 15, 2019.  Credit: AP/Ben McKeown

By The Associated Press
Print

The NCAA Board of Directors is allowing each division of the association to decide independently whether it will be able to conduct championship events safely in fall sports such as soccer, volleyball and lower levels of football during the coronavirus pandemic.

The board had been considering what to do about fall championship events sponsored by the NCAA, but instead of making a broad decision across three divisions, it set parameters for each to make its own call by Aug. 21.

According to the board’s decision, at least 50% of teams competing in a fall sport in any division must conduct a regular season this fall for a championship to be held.

Championships may use reduced fields of teams or competitors in individual sports and either predetermined sites or single sites to deal with COVID-19.

The board also said schools must honor an athlete's scholarship if the athlete opts out of the coming season because of concerns about COVID-19.

By The Associated Press

