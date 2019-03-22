TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Morning
SEARCH
40° Good Morning
SportsCollege

NCAA wrestling championships 2019

Print

Scenes from the 2019 NCAA wrestling national championships in Pittsburgh.

Ohio State's Myles Martin, right, works to take
Photo Credit: AP/Keith Srakocic

Ohio State's Myles Martin, right, works to take down Oregon State's Bob Coleman during their 184 lbs. match in the first round of the NCAA college wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, and Northern Illinois' Bryce
Photo Credit: AP/Keith Srakocic

Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, and Northern Illinois' Bryce West grapple during a 125 pounds weight class match in the first round of the NCAA wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Michigan's Malik Amine, left, gets turned over by
Photo Credit: AP/Keith Srakocic

Michigan's Malik Amine, left, gets turned over by Rutgers' Anthony Ashnault in their 149 pound match in the first round of the NCAA wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh.

Cornell's Yianni Diakomihalis, bottom, grabs the leg of
Photo Credit: AP/Keith Srakocic

Cornell's Yianni Diakomihalis, bottom, grabs the leg of Rutgers' Pete Lipari in their 141 pound match in the first round of the NCAA wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Penn State'a Mark Hall, right, lifts North Carolina's
Photo Credit: AP/Keith Srakocic

Penn State'a Mark Hall, right, lifts North Carolina's Devin Kane in their 174 lbs. match in the first round of the NCAA college wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Michigan's Stevan Micic, left, tries to control Stanford's
Photo Credit: AP/Keith Srakocic

Michigan's Stevan Micic, left, tries to control Stanford's Mason Pengilly during their 133 lbs. match in the first round of the NCAA college wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Oklahoma State's Derek White, left, and West Virginia's
Photo Credit: AP/Keith Srakocic

Oklahoma State's Derek White, left, and West Virginia's Brandon Ngati tangle during their 285 lbs. match in the first round of the NCAA college wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Michigan's Malik Ashnault, bottom, holds the leg of
Photo Credit: AP/Keith Srakocic

Michigan's Malik Ashnault, bottom, holds the leg of Chattanooga's Tanner Smith as the two grapple in the first round of the NCAA college wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Iowa's Alex Marinelli, bottom, and Oklahoma State's Joseph
Photo Credit: AP/Keith Srakocic

Iowa's Alex Marinelli, bottom, and Oklahoma State's Joseph Smith tangle on the mat during their 165 lbs. match in the first round of the NCAA college wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Princeton's Kevin Parker, right, and Penn State's Shakur
Photo Credit: AP/Keith Srakocic

Princeton's Kevin Parker, right, and Penn State's Shakur Raseed battle during their 184 lbs. match in the first round of the NCAA college wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Citi Field as seen from 126th Street on Mets will change Citi Field address to honor Seaver
Citi Field Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Citi Field will rename address for Tom Seaver
Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees Lennon: Judge tops the list of baseball's best bargains
The Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin scores past Islanders goaltender Islanders show little fight in loss to Canadiens
Yankees first baseman Greg Bird makes the out Lennon: Bird's injury history always a concern
Masahiro Tanaka #19 of the Yankees sets to Tanaka treasures experience of facing Ichiro