NCAA wrestling championships 2019

Scenes from the 2019 NCAA wrestling national championships in Pittsburgh.

Ohio State's Myles Martin, right, works to take down Oregon State's Bob Coleman during their 184 lbs. match in the first round of the NCAA college wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, and Northern Illinois' Bryce West grapple during a 125 pounds weight class match in the first round of the NCAA wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Michigan's Malik Amine, left, gets turned over by Rutgers' Anthony Ashnault in their 149 pound match in the first round of the NCAA wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh.

Cornell's Yianni Diakomihalis, bottom, grabs the leg of Rutgers' Pete Lipari in their 141 pound match in the first round of the NCAA wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Penn State'a Mark Hall, right, lifts North Carolina's Devin Kane in their 174 lbs. match in the first round of the NCAA college wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Michigan's Stevan Micic, left, tries to control Stanford's Mason Pengilly during their 133 lbs. match in the first round of the NCAA college wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Oklahoma State's Derek White, left, and West Virginia's Brandon Ngati tangle during their 285 lbs. match in the first round of the NCAA college wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Michigan's Malik Ashnault, bottom, holds the leg of Chattanooga's Tanner Smith as the two grapple in the first round of the NCAA college wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Iowa's Alex Marinelli, bottom, and Oklahoma State's Joseph Smith tangle on the mat during their 165 lbs. match in the first round of the NCAA college wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)