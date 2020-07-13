TODAY'S PAPER
Patriot League cancels all fall sports

By The Associated Press
The Patriot League has joined the Ivy League in canceling fall sports, including football, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Division I conference says it has still not determined whether winter and spring sports competition will be held and that it will consider holding fall sports in the second semester. The Ivy League made a similar announcement last week. The Patriot League is the first conference in the Football Championship Subdivision that competes in the Football Bowl Subdivision's playoffs to suspend its season.

Army and Navy compete in the Patriot League in many sports, including basketball, but not in football. The Patriot League said Army and Navy are exempt from the fall sports cancellation, which also includes women's soccer and volleyball.

Athletes will be permitted to practice and train with coaches and in team facilities “provided health and safety conditions support such activities,” the conference said.

