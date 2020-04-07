Rich Ciufo Jr. is a Spider.

He made it official Tuesday that he’ll play shortstop for the University of Richmond in the spring of 2021. The Spiders, who play in the Atlantic 10, were one of 11 Division I schools interested in the slick-fielding shortstop, who was hitting .333 when the season was halted.

Ciufo of Medford took advantage of the NCAA’s ruling that granted all spring-sports student-athletes an additional year of eligibility after the COVID-19 outbreak forced the cancellation of all intercollegiate sports.

Ciufo, the starting shortstop at Brown, was denied the opportunity to finish his career for the Bears, when the Ivy League released a statement last Thursday that the League’s existing eligibility policies will remain in place, including its longstanding practice that athletic opportunities are for undergraduates.

“The Richmond staff was very up front with me and said they needed me to come in and play right away,” Ciufo said. “They were my first choice all along. And the players that I know at Richmond from summer ball had nothing but great things to say about the coaches and the program. I’m excited about the next chapter of my career and the opportunity that it represents.”

Ciufo added that he received scholarship money for full tuition and fees but will have to pay for residency at the school.

“I’m obviously disappointed at the way my career had to end at Brown,” Ciufo said. “Those coaches treated me so well. And I made lifelong friendships.”

Ciufo, who turns 23 next week, said he has so much to look forward to.

“As of right now, the graduation from Brown is going to be sometime in October,” he said. “And I’ll get my masters in non-profit studies at Richmond.”

And on the Spiders' schedule, Ciufo will relish the chance to play against Georgetown, where his younger brother Andrew, is the starting shortstop.

“It’s all worked out,” Ciufo said. “My family is very happy.”