Samantha Prahalis is moving on.

The former Commack standout and 2012 WNBA first-round draft pick is leaving Long Island to coach in college.

Prahalis was named an assistant coach of the women’s basketball team at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on Wednesday night.

Prahalis is not sure when she’ll join coach Sean O’Regan’s staff, but the opportunity is an exciting one. The Dukes compete in the Colonial Athletic Association, which also has Hofstra as a member.

“I’m not sure when I leave yet, but I’m super-pumped for the opportunity,” said Prahalis, 30, who hopes to coach in the WNBA someday.

Prahalis leaves the North Babylon girls basketball program after one year. She led the Bulldogs to a 13-9 record and an appearance in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal round.

Prahalis, a two-time Newsday Player of the Year in 2007-08, played point guard for four years at Ohio State and led the Buckeyes to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances. She was taken sixth overall in the 2012 WNBA Draft by the Phoenix Mercury.

Prahalis, who has a degree in criminology from Ohio State, coached two years at Ward Melville, leading the Patriots to the Suffolk Class AA semifinals in 2018.

“I’ve learned so much from my coaching experience at Ward Melville and North Babylon,” she said. “I had two excellent mentors in Pete Melore at Ward Melville and Jason Friesen at North Babylon. I learned a ton about myself, relationships and how to motivate players.”