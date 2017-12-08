TODAY'S PAPER
Basketball Hall of Fame Classic: St. John's vs. No. 16 Arizona State

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
St. John's fell to No. 16 Arizona State, 82-70, in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic on Friday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Romello White #23 of the Arizona State Sun
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Harry How

Romello White #23 of the Arizona State Sun Devils scores over Tariq Owens #11 of the St. John's Red Storm during the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at Staples Center on Dec. 8, 2017 in Los Angeles.

Arizona State guard Kodi Justice, right, passes around
Photo Credit: AP / Chris Carlson

Arizona State guard Kodi Justice, right, passes around St. John's forward Tariq Owens during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.

Arizona State guard Tra Holder, right, passes around
Photo Credit: AP / Chris Carlson

Arizona State guard Tra Holder, right, passes around St. John's guard Justin Simon during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.

Arizona State guard Tra Holder, right, shoots over
Photo Credit: AP / Chris Carlson

Arizona State guard Tra Holder, right, shoots over St. John's forward Amar Alibegovic during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.

Head coach Bobby Hurley of the Arizona State
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Harry How

Head coach Bobby Hurley of the Arizona State Sun Devils watches play against the St. John's Red Storm during the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at Staples Center on Dec. 8, 2017 in Los Angeles.

Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Harry How

Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm watches play during the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at Staples Center on Dec. 8, 2017 in Los Angeles.

Tra Holder #0 of the Arizona State Sun
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Harry How

Tra Holder #0 of the Arizona State Sun Devils passes around Justin Simon #5 of the St. John's Red Storm during the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at Staples Center on Dec. 8, 2017 in Los Angeles.

Arizona State guard Kodi Justice, middle, drives to
Photo Credit: AP / Chris Carlson

Arizona State guard Kodi Justice, middle, drives to the basket between St. John's guard Shamorie Ponds, left, and forward Marvin Clark II during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.

St. John's forward Marvin Clark II, right, celebrates
Photo Credit: AP / Chris Carlson

St. John's forward Marvin Clark II, right, celebrates after scoring with Shamorie Ponds during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona State in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.

St. John's coach Chris Mullin yells at an
Photo Credit: AP / Chris Carlson

St. John's coach Chris Mullin yells at an official during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game Arizona State in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.

Arizona State guard Tra Holder, left, collides with
Photo Credit: AP / Chris Carlson

Arizona State guard Tra Holder, left, collides with St. John's guard Shamorie Ponds during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.

St. John's guard Shamorie Ponds celebrates after scoring
Photo Credit: AP / Chris Carlson

St. John's guard Shamorie Ponds celebrates after scoring against Arizona State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.

Arizona State guard Tra Holder, left, drives to
Photo Credit: AP / Chris Carlson

Arizona State guard Tra Holder, left, drives to the basket around St. John's guard Bashir Ahmed during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.

Tra Holder #0 of the Arizona State Sun
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Harry How

Tra Holder #0 of the Arizona State Sun Devils collides with Shamorie Ponds #2 of the St. John's Red Storm during the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at Staples Center on Dec. 8, 2017 in Los Angeles.

