Big East to play conference schedule only in fall

The Big East Conference has joined several other leagues in deciding to play only conference opponents during the fall sports season, if it's able to play at all.

The basketball-focused conference announced the decision Thursday. The Big East still hasn't decided whether it will conduct a fall season and championships.

The league said in the coming weeks, it will continue to monitor COVID-19 conditions across the country and in Big East communities and will provide further updates on dates and formats “as appropriate.” All decisions regarding fall conference competition will be guided by health and safety concerns and will be made in accordance with NCAA actions and policies.

The sports affected are men's and women's soccer, men's and women's cross-country, volleyball and field hockey. The Big East's plans for the 2020-21 winter and spring sports seasons remain unaffected at this time.

The Big East's members, located in eight of the country's top 36 largest media markets, are Butler, Connecticut, Creighton, DePaul, Georgetown, Marquette, Providence, St. John's, Seton Hall, Villanova and Xavier.