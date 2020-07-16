TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
74° Good Afternoon
SportsCollegeSt Johns

Big East to play conference schedule only in fall

By The Associated Press
Print

The Big East Conference has joined several other leagues in deciding to play only conference opponents during the fall sports season, if it's able to play at all.

The basketball-focused conference announced the decision Thursday. The Big East still hasn't decided whether it will conduct a fall season and championships.

The league said in the coming weeks, it will continue to monitor COVID-19 conditions across the country and in Big East communities and will provide further updates on dates and formats “as appropriate.” All decisions regarding fall conference competition will be guided by health and safety concerns and will be made in accordance with NCAA actions and policies.

The sports affected are men's and women's soccer, men's and women's cross-country, volleyball and field hockey. The Big East's plans for the 2020-21 winter and spring sports seasons remain unaffected at this time.

The Big East's members, located in eight of the country's top 36 largest media markets, are Butler, Connecticut, Creighton, DePaul, Georgetown, Marquette, Providence, St. John's, Seton Hall, Villanova and Xavier.

By The Associated Press

New York Sports

FILE - In this March 8, 2020, file Liberty rookie Sabrina Ionescu's AP diary: Playing again
Yankees' Aaron Judge follows through on a solo Yanks' Judge returns to intrasquad lineup with home run
Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge was scratched last-minute from Saturday Judge homers in intrasquad return
During a news conference on Wednesday, July 15, Sanchez feeling comfortable with new catching stance
Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets pitches DeGrom gets good news after MRI on back, source says
Leonard Williams #99 of the Giants looks on Giants unable to reach deal with Williams before deadline
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search