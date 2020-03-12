The Big East Conference canceled its men's basketball tournament Thursday during halftime of St. John's quarterfinal matchup with Creighton.

With St. John's leading 38-35 at halftime, the conference released a statement ending the competition at Madison Square Garden immediately.

"Following a call with our Presidents and Athletics Directors and additional consultation with the City of New York, the Big East Conference has cancelled the remainder of our men's basketball tournament, effective immediately. We believe the decision is in the best interests of our participants and fans."