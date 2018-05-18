Boubacar Diakite to transfer from St. John’s

Boubacar Diakite, who played at Our Savior New American in Centereach, is leaving the St. John’s men’s basketball team to pursue transfer options, the school announced on Friday afternoon.

According to St. John’s, the redshirt freshman from Mali has received permission to speak with other NCAA Division I programs.

Diakite, a 6-8 forward, was a highly touted recruit coming out of Our Savior New American but never played for St. John’s in the 2017-18 season as he rehabbed an injury. Diakite averaged 16 points and seven rebounds per game during his senior season at Our Savior New American.