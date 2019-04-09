Chris Mullin steps down as St. John's coach

Chris Mullin's stint as St. John’s superstar player lasted exactly as long as his time as the program’s head coach: four seasons.

Mullin’s tenure as coach ended late Tuesday afternoon as the school announced that he had “stepped down” from the position. Mullin was 59-73 over the four seasons, though the Red Storm did not finish above .500 in Big East play in any of them. This season the Storm was 21-13 and returned to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015, losing in the First Four to Arizona State.

St. John’s now enters a search for his replacement. Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley is a candidate the school finds very desirable, according to administration sources.

“The past four years at St. John’s University have been one of the most thrilling and challenging points of my career,” Mullin said in a statement released by the school. “Today, I have chosen to ask President [Bobby] Gempesaw and the University to accept my decision to step down from coaching the St. John’s men’s basketball team.”

Mullin said the untimely death of his brother Roddy – of cancer right on the final weekend of the regular season – gave him pause to consider his situation and “I took time to reflect upon my true values and believe this is the right time to make a change,” he said. He praised the administration for its support.

“Coach Mullin restored excitement to our men’s basketball program and represented St. John’s in a positive way,” said St. John’s athletic director Mike Cragg, whom the school hired from Duke in October.

“We thank Coach Mullin for all of his contributions to our men’s basketball program,” Cragg added. “St. John’s basketball progressed well during his tenure, culminating with a trip to the NCAA Tournament this past season.”

Mullin had two seasons and approximately $4 million remaining on his contract. Cragg, when asked after the final game of the season about giving Mullin a contract extension, said he did not envision a need to offer Mullin one.

If St. John’s wants to pursue Hurley – who starred at Duke during Cragg’s time as an administrator there – it must prepare to pay a steep price. Newsday has obtained a copy of Hurley’s contract with the Sun Devils; he is owed more than $2.5 million annually for the next three years. He can terminate the contract now at a cost of $2.5 million.

Mullin’s team this season staggered badly at the end, losing four of its last five in the regular season, dropping a Big East quarterfinal and then losing badly in its NCAA Tournament return. Mullin declared after that game that he would return “100 percent.”

Since the end of the season, there has been some tumult. Assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih, the top recruiter, bolted for Nebraska, star Shamorie Ponds declared for the NBA Draft and signee Cam Mack from Salt Lake CC requested a release from his letter of intent.

“I am proud of our accomplishments. NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday will be a lifetime memory,” Mullin said in the statement. “I am forever grateful to St. John’s for giving me the opportunity to hear Carnesecca Arena and Madison Square Garden roar again for college basketball and especially for our players. . . . I will always support St. John’s University in keeping our basketball tradition alive!”

With Jim Baumbach