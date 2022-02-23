St. John's loses to Creighton after going cold down stretch

Just when it looked like the days of missed opportunities were over for St. John’s, everyone got a reminder that the Red Storm is yet to meet expectations for this season.

St. John’s faced a critical Big East game against visiting Creighton on Wednesday night, a chance to make a move up the standings and stay hot. But the Storm and let it slip through its fingers late.

St. John’s led most of the second half and though it gave that lead up, still returned to a one-point edge with 3:16 left in the game and scored only two points the rest of the way as it fell to the Bluejays 81-78 at Carnesecca Arena.

In it’s last six possessions, St. John’s (15-12, 7-9) went 1-for-5 with a pair of turnovers. It drew within 79-78 on a Dylan Addae-Wusu putback with 28 seconds to play, but its last three possessions were a misdirected and highly contested shot in the lane by Montez Mathis, a turnover by Addae-Wusu on an inbounds pass after a pair of Ryan Kalkbrenner free throws, and a desperation heave that missed the mark by Aaron Wheeler at the buzzer after Creighton missed the front end of a one-and-one.

It was the sixth Big East loss for St. John’s by eight or fewer points. Creighton (19-8, 11-5) has won six straight and is tied for third place in the conference standings.

Though St John’s led by seven at halftime and seemed to have all the momentum going into the break, Creighton didn’t wilt. The Bluejays went up 75-71 on a layup by 7-1 Ryan Kalkbrenner with 4:51 left in the game. Esahia Nyiwe made a wide-open three-pointer and Montez Mathis turned a Posh Alexander steal into a layup (though he missed a free throw on a chance for a three-point play) for the 76-75 Storm lead.

Mathis had 15 points, O’Mar Stanley had 14 points on 7-for-8 shooting and Posh Alexander and Stef Smith each scored 13 for St. John’s. Julian Champagnie was limited to eight points on 3-for-16 shooting. The Storm shot just 33% from the floor after halftime while Creighton shot 57% in the second half.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Storm was without 6-11 starting center Joel Soriano, who suffered a knee injury. But the slack was picked up by Stanley.

Ryan Hawkins had 25 points and 12 rebounds and Kalkbrenner had 19 points for the Bluejays.

There was one very somber moment in the second half when Creighton star freshman Ryan Nembhard suffered a badly injured right wrist going for a steal wit 12:55 to play. He’d recorded seven assists without a turnover when he hit the floor and came up saying "I broke it." The game was stopped while medical staff stabilized it before he received a standing ovation leaving the court.

St. John’s trailed by as much as 10 points in the early going, but came on very strong with the backing of its home crowd and blistered Creighton through the last eight minutes of the first half to got to the break ahead 46-39.

Alexander had been keeping St. John’s in the game with his aggression on the offensive boards. But when the Red Storm finally got hot, the contributions came from some unusual places. Smith put the match to the fire with seven quick points to get St. John’s within seven points and then the fireworks started with Stanley scoring six straight points — including a pair of dunks — to kick off an 17-4 Storm run. His third dunk, off a drive along the baseline had St. John’s within 28-25 with 6:19 in the half and had the joint very loud.

Champagnie’s three-pointer got the Storm within two, Aaron Wheeler’s three-pointer cut the margin to one and Mathis made a steal in the backcourt right after that and went for a three-point play for a 34-32 St. John’s lead with 4:57 in the half.

Mathis was central in St. John’s closing the half strong. He had 11 of his 13 first-half points in the final five minutes and the Storm put some distance between themselves and the Bluejays.