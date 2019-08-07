TODAY'S PAPER
Eli Wright to transfer from St. John's, school announces

Mississippi State guard Eli Wright against Florida on

Mississippi State guard Eli Wright against Florida on Feb. 18, 2017. Photo Credit: AP/Rogelio V. Solis

By Mike Rose michael.rose@newsday.com
Eli Wright's career at St. John's will end without him playing a game.

St. John's announced on Wednesday that the 6-5 redshirt junior guard has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal and intends to leave the school. Wright sat out last season after transferring to St. John's from Mississippi State.

ESPN had Wright ranked as the No. 65 recruit in the high school class of 2016. Wright played two seasons at Mississippi State, averaging 3 points in 34 games as a sophomore and 3.5 point in 30 games as a freshman.

“St. John’s is a great place and it has been an honor to be part of this basketball program over the past year,” Wright said in a statement released by St. John's.

Wright's departure comes a day after coach Mike Anderson got a commitment from 6-2 shooting guard Rasheem Dunn, who played two seasons at St. Francis of Brooklyn and sat out last season at Cleveland State.

