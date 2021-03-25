TODAY'S PAPER
Julian Champagnie to enter NBA Draft process but could return to St. John's

St. John's guard Julian Champagnie controls the ball

St. John's guard Julian Champagnie controls the ball at Carnesecca Arena on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Roger Rubin roger.rubin@newsday.com @rogrubin
Print

St. John’s Julian Champagnie will enter the NBA Draft process but take all measures required to keep his eligibility in case he wants to return to the Red Storm next season.

The 6-7 sophomore forward was the Big East’s top scorer with a 19.8-point average, was picked first-team all-conference and helped St. John’s (16-11) to a fourth-place finish in the Big East.

Coach Mike Anderson called the decision "without question the right move for Julian at this point in his career."

Champagnie is the third Red Storm player who could be departing after Isaih Moore and Vince Cole put their names in the NCAA transfer portal.

Newsday sports reporter Roger Rubin

Roger Rubin covers high school and college sports for Newsday.

