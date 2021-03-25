St. John’s Julian Champagnie will enter the NBA Draft process but take all measures required to keep his eligibility in case he wants to return to the Red Storm next season.

The 6-7 sophomore forward was the Big East’s top scorer with a 19.8-point average, was picked first-team all-conference and helped St. John’s (16-11) to a fourth-place finish in the Big East.

Coach Mike Anderson called the decision "without question the right move for Julian at this point in his career."

Champagnie is the third Red Storm player who could be departing after Isaih Moore and Vince Cole put their names in the NCAA transfer portal.