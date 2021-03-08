The postseason accolades for St. John’s Julian Champagnie and Posh Alexander just keep coming.

Champagnie was announced Monday as co-recipient of the Big East Most Improved Player one day after he was tabbed first-team all-conference. Alexander was announced as co-recipient of the Big East Defensive Player of the Year one day after he was unanimously picked to the conference’s all-Freshman team.

Alexander, a favorite to be named Big East Freshman of the Year, has missed the last two games because of a right thumb sprain and remains day-to-day as the fourth-seeded Red Storm await Thursday’s conference tournament quarterfinal against Seton Hall at the Garden.

All Big East conference postseason awards are based on balloting by head coaches.

Champagnie, a 6-7 sophomore swingman, came off a strong freshman season to become the Big East’s leading scorer. His scoring average doubled from 9.9 points a year ago to 19.9 points this season. He also is averaging 7.3 rebounds and is the conference’s top free-throw shooter, making 88.7%. He shares the award with Xavier sophomore forward/center Zach Freemantle.

The 6-foot Alexander is averaging 2.6 steals, ranking tops in the Big East and seventh nationally, as St. John’s led all conference teams by forcing 16.5 turnovers per game. His on-ball pressure heads the Red Storm’s pressure defense. He also is considered a favorite to be named Big East Freshman of the Year.

Alexander shares the award with UConn senior forward/center Isaiah Whaley.

The Big East will announce its Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and Freshman of the Year on Wednesday when the conference tournament begins with three first-round games.