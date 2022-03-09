First Julian Champagnie talked the talk. Then he walked the walk.

The St. John’s star forward said the right words on Tuesday. St. John’s was readying for the Big East’s conference tournament knowing that winning four games in four nights and capturing the title would be its only shot to make the NCAA Tournament. He used phrases like "do or die" and "run through a brick wall."

On Wednesday night he followed those words with actions that showed exactly what he meant. Champagnie was singularly sensational in scoring 26 points as the seventh-seeded Red Storm rocketed past No. 10 DePaul in the first half and rolled to an 92-73 Big East first-round victory at Madison Square Garden.

Champagnie was 10-for-20 shooting and had seven rebounds and two steals.

St. John’s (17-14) advances to Thursday’s 7 p.m. quarterfinal where it will meet eighth-ranked and No. 2-seeded Villanova. The Wildcats (23-7) won both meetings with the Storm this season.

The Storm made only two turnovers in the game and turned 15 by the Blue Demons into 24 points.

There were plenty of Storm players who got into the act with Champagnie as the Blue Demons (15-16) tried to run with St. John’s. Stef Smith had 13 points and drew three Demon charging fouls. Esahia Nyiwe had 10 points on 5-for-8 shooting with nine rebounds. Dylan Addae-Wusu had eight points and five assists and Aaron Wheeler and Joel Soriano each scored eight points.

About the only thing one might have found to be concerned about for the Red Storm was the moment when Posh Alexander appeared to hurt an ankle with 4:28 left in the first half. Officials called a timeout and he limped to the huddle. He did not immediately return and was seen removing and re-tying his left sneaker.

But he did return, played through whatever pain he was experiencing and finished with eight points, seven assists and two steals.

Javon Freeman Liberty had 17 points for DePaul.

St. John’s got out of the blocks very badly. In just over three minutes they were down 12-2 and Mike Anderson needed to call a momentum-halting timeout.

The Storm was a very different team coming out that break and with Champagnie, the two-time all-conference first-teamer, taking the lead. He scored the next seven points and helped flip the contest on its axis. St. John’s roared past the Blue Demons and took a 49-29 into halftime, a 30-point swing.

At the break Champagnie had 22 of his points on 8-for-12 shooting, including three three-pointers and a pair of dynamic dunks.

DePaul’s last lead of the first half was 17-16 on a Freeman Liberty layup with 10:53 until halftime. St. John’s then reeled off a 10-0 run that was capped by Rafael Soriano’s dunk off a sweet feed from Alexander for a 26-17 lead.

The Storm closed the half with a 23-5 run that started with Champagnie scoring 12 straight Storm points including the two dunks and a pair of three-pointers.

It was the second highest scoring first half of the St. John’s behind only the 59 that scored in the first 20 minutes against Mississippi Valley State.

In the second half, the Blue Demons got no closer than 17 points and St. John’s took its biggest lead, 81-54, on a Soriano jumper with 7:10 to play.