TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Evening
SEARCH
65° Good Evening
SportsCollegeSt Johns

Julian Champagnie first NYC player to commit to play for St. John's Anderson

Mike Anderson speaks after being introduced as St.

Mike Anderson speaks after being introduced as St. John's basketball coach on April 19, 2019, at Madison Square Garden. Photo Credit: Craig Ruttle

By Mike Rose michael.rose@newsday.com
Print

Julian Champagnie, a 6-7 wing from Bishop Loughlin High School in Brooklyn, has signed to play basketball at St. John's, the school announced.

Champagnie, rated as a three-star recruit by Rivals, is the first New York City prep player to commit to new coach Mike Anderson.

“Julian is the perfect player for the type of basketball we’re looking to play at St. John’s,” Anderson said in a statement.  “He’s a great athlete whose versatility and high basketball IQ will serve us well on both sides of the ball for years to come.  I’m very excited to welcome Julian to the St. John’s Basketball family.”

Champagnie was named to the All-CHSAA “AA” first team after averaging 17.2 points per game this past season.

Champagnie's father, Ranford, played soccer for St. John's in the mid-1990s and was a member of the NCAA national title team in 1996.

Anderson now has three commits since taking over as coach. Champagnie joins John McGriff, a point guard out of Maryland, and Damien Sears, a forward from Louisiana.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

War of Will, ridden by Tyler Gaffalione, right, Belmont field a reminder of change in thoroughbreds
Howard Eisley attends the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy Eisley reportedly leaving Knicks' staff for Michigan
Yankees manager Aaron Boone looks on from the How will Boone balance return of injured Yankees?
Ron Darling Ron Darling to return to SNY booth Tuesday
Yankees second baseman D.J. LeMahieu singles against the 5 unheralded Yankees keeping team in first place
New York Mets relief pitcher Daniel Zamora delivers Zamora an inspiration for late-round draft picks
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search