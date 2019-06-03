Julian Champagnie, a 6-7 wing from Bishop Loughlin High School in Brooklyn, has signed to play basketball at St. John's, the school announced.

Champagnie, rated as a three-star recruit by Rivals, is the first New York City prep player to commit to new coach Mike Anderson.

“Julian is the perfect player for the type of basketball we’re looking to play at St. John’s,” Anderson said in a statement. “He’s a great athlete whose versatility and high basketball IQ will serve us well on both sides of the ball for years to come. I’m very excited to welcome Julian to the St. John’s Basketball family.”

Champagnie was named to the All-CHSAA “AA” first team after averaging 17.2 points per game this past season.

Champagnie's father, Ranford, played soccer for St. John's in the mid-1990s and was a member of the NCAA national title team in 1996.

Anderson now has three commits since taking over as coach. Champagnie joins John McGriff, a point guard out of Maryland, and Damien Sears, a forward from Louisiana.