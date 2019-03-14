St. John’s may just have saved its season on Wednesday night.

The Red Storm put the brakes on a three-game slide and likely lifted itself out of any peril about missing the NCAA Tournament with its 82-74 take down of DePaul in a Big East Tournament opening-round game before 19,812 at Madison Square Garden.

The Red Storm (21-11) had slipped from sole possession of third place in the conference to the seventh seed in the conference tournament over 18 winless days and had perhaps tarnished a once-strong resume to put its first tourney berth since 2015 in danger.

St. John’s had fallen to the Blue Demons in two regular season meetings, last behind 43 points from Max Strus on March 3. Justin Simon was the biggest part of resolving that problem by having an exceptional game on both ends of the floor.

Simon was named the Big East Defensive Player of the Year this week and he turned off the tap on Blue Demons leading scorer Max Strus, limiting him to 14 points on 4-for-12 shooting. Simon also had 18 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Shamorie Ponds came on in the second half to push the lead into double digits and then close things out. The St. John’s star had 11 of his 18 points in the second half. He also finished with seven assists.

St. John’s season-saving effort may also prove the spark for a Big East Tournament run. Next up for the Red Storm is a 7 p.m. quarterfinal against second-seeded and 23rd-ranked Marquette (23-8). St. John’s won both regular season meetings against the Golden Eagles, by 20 at Carnesecca Arena and by 11 in Milwaukee, and Marquette goes into it having lost four straight.

A win Thursday would remove the last doubts about whether the Storm will go to the The Big Dance.

Mustapha Heron added 18 points, LJ Figueroa had 13 points and Marvin Clark II had 10 points for St. John’s. Eli Cain had 23 points and Devin Gage had 17 points for DePaul (15-15).

St. John’s opened the game exactly as it needed to, with a high intensity and a mind toward not allowing the Blue Demons to score a slew of points on the offensive glass. These helped it build a quick 16-6 lead — but it didn’t last. DePaul would draw even twice, at 27 on a Max Strus’ four-point play and 29 on a Lyrik Shreiner driving layup with 3:34 before the intermission.

Simon made sure the Storm never fell back, scoring its last eight before the intermission for a 39-35 lead at the break. He had 12 points in the first half.

His offensive highlight — maybe of the season — was a circuslike layup to start a three-point play. The 6-5 transfer from Arizona flipped the ball high as he crashed to the floor after being fouled by Max Strus and it went through touching only net.

Ponds began asserting himself after halftime. He’d had a relatively quiet first half with seven points and two assists, but had six and two in the first eight minutes after the break as the Storm opened the lead up to double figures for the first time since the early going.

He found Figueroa for an alley-oop on the Storm’s first possession of the second half, hit an off-balance three-pointer for a 50-40 lead with 15:28 to play and turned an offensive rebound into a baseline jumper to start a three-point play for a 60-48 lead with 11:57 left.

His jumper in the lane with 11:07 to go made it 62-48, St. John’s biggest lead to that point.