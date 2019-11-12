St. John’s hit the season’s first stretch of rough waters unexpectedly on Tuesday night. A prohibitive favorite against New Hampshire, the Red Storm faced a double-digit deficit in the first half and found itself in a one-possession game with less than seven minutes to play. LJ Figueroa took the rudder both times and steered St. John’s to victory.

Figueroa had 25 points – including 11 after falling into a 12-point hole in the first half and eight in the final seven minutes – as the Storm ultimately pulled away for a 74-61 non-conference win before 3,320 at Carnesecca Arena. Figueroa’s point total equaled his career high and he also had eight rebounds and three assists.

A big part of St. John’s (3-0) having trouble finishing off the Wildcats (2-1) was that Mustapha Heron had an off night. The Storm’s leading scorer had five points on 2-for-12 shooting, though he did have five assists.

St. John’s might now have some scoring options when he or Figueroa has an off night. Josh Roberts had 12 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots and Julian Champagnie had 11 points. David Caraher added nine for the Storm.

Mark Carbone had 14 points for UNH.

A three-pointer by Nick Guadarrama brought UNH within 57-54 with less than seven minutes left St. John’s answered with a 12-0 run that included eight points by Figueroa, including a pair of his five thtree-pointers. It led by double digits the rest of the way.

St. John’s played coach Mike Anderson’s defense-first style to make easy work of Mercer and Central Connecticut in the first two games of the season. It was clear from the start it was going to be a different story with New Hampshire. About 10 minutes into the contest, the Wildcats had made just four turnovers and pulled out to a double-digit lead.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The nature of the problem was two-fold. Heron had averaged 27.5 points in those first two victories and he got off to a poor start, encountering foul trouble that limited him to nine first-half minutes and shooting 0-for-5 from the floor. And the defense that had sparkled was getting shredded.

When Chris Lester hit a three-pointer from the wing with 10:27 in the half, UNH was up 23-11. That’s when Figueroa seemed to recognize that he needed to pick up the slack created by Heron’s slow start and the defense picked up the beat. Figueroa scored 11 points the rest of the way to halftime and St. John’s forced seven Wildcats turnovers, sparking St. John’s to a 36-34 lead at the break.



