St. John's star LJ Figueroa is transferring to Oregon

LJ Figueroa, one of St. John’s top players for the past two seasons, is transferring to Oregon. The 6-6 swingman announced for the Ducks Saturday on social media.

Figueroa averaged 14.5 points last season as the Red Storm went 17-15 before the coronavirus halted the season. He had announced his intention to enter the NBA Draft after the season and, in the last week of May, placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Figueroa will have to sit out a season, per NCAA transfer rules, unless he receives a waiver from the NCAA for immediate eligibility. He May seek a waiver based on New York being the most hard-hit part of the country - and It sounded that way from his announcement.

In the social media post, he thanked St. John’s for his two seasons, thanked both coaches he played for - Chris Mullin and Mike Anderson -and spoke to enjoying ‘NYC’ and the fans before adding “Unfortunately circumstances which are out of my control forced me to transfer and look for a new opportunity.”

“I’m looking forward to joining the University of Oregon and competing for a national championship,” he concluded. “Go Ducks!”

It’s difficult to predict how a waiver request will go. The coronavirus has hit all over the country. But the NCAA also recently tabled the idea of granting all transfers immediate eligibility before tabling the notion for one year. New transfer rules will be written for Implementation for the next school year.

Auburn and Memphis were reportedly also strong considerations for Figueroa.

St. John’s now has one available scholarship for the 2020-21 season.