St. John’s guard Marcus LoVett out for season with knee injury

LoVett injured his left knee on Nov. 27 and has not played since.

Marcus LoVett of the St. John's Red Storm

Marcus LoVett of the St. John's Red Storm looks on from the bench against the Georgetown Hoyas during an NCAA men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

By The Associated Press
Sophomore guard Marcus LoVett, St. John’s second-leading scorer, will miss the remainder of the season due to a knee injury.

LoVett injured his left knee on Nov. 27 and has not played since. He averaged 14.9 points in 32.7 minutes, starting all seven games for the Red Storm (10-7, 0-5 Big East).

Team physicians made the decision to sideline LoVett on Wednesday to focus on his rehabilitation, as he was not able to progress to on-court basketball activities.

LoVett was a preseason second team All-Big East selection.

