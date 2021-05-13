St. John’s extended the contract of men’s basketball coach Mike Anderson through 2026-27.

Anderson was named Big East Coach of the Year this season after guiding the Red Storm (16-11) to a fourth-place finish in the conference after they were picked to finish ninth in a preseason poll of conference coaches. It was St. John’s first top-four finish since 2000.

"It is a tremendous honor and privilege to serve as head coach at St. John’s University," Anderson said in a statement. "I greatly look forward to carrying on our program’s tradition of success for many years to come. None of this would be possible without the dedication of our players, coaches and staff who have represented this fine University well."

"We are beyond thrilled with Coach Anderson’s leadership and the trajectory on which he has put our program," St. John’s athletic director Mike Cragg said.

Anderson will be entering his 20th season as a head men’s basketball coach in the fall. He has never had a losing season. He is 33-26 in two seasons with the Red Storm and 402-226 overall.