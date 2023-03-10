Mike Anderson out as St. John's men's basketball coach

Mike Anderson is out as head coach of the St. John's men's basketball program, the school announced Friday.

“After fully evaluating the men’s basketball program, our University has decided a change is needed in both the leadership and direction of St. John’s Basketball,” St. John's athletic director Mike Cragg said in a news release. “We wish Coach Mike Anderson and his family the best in their future.”

Associate head coach Van Macon will run the program on an interim basis. The school said it will begin a national search for its 22nd head coach in the program's history.

Anderson was 68-56 overall in four seasons for the Red Storm, which lost in overtime to Marquette in the Big East quarterfinals on Thursday.