St. John's coach Mike Anderson to throw out ceremonial first pitch at Citi Field Thursday

Mike Anderson speaks after being introduced as St.

Mike Anderson speaks after being introduced as St. John's basketball coach on April 19 at Madison Square Garden. Photo Credit: Craig Ruttle

By Casey Musarra
Mike Anderson was introduced as the new St. John's head coach at Madison Square Garden nearly two weeks ago. He'll make his first public appearance in Queens on Thursday.

Anderson will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Mets' game against the Reds at Citi Field. First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m.

The former Arkansas coach was fired after the Razorbacks went 18-16 and missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016. Anderson is 369-200 in his 17 seasons as a head coach with Alabama-Birmingham, Missouri and Arkansas.

