St. John’s this season produced the winners of two of the Big East’s three major end-of-season awards. Mike Anderson was named the conference’s Coach of the Year on Wednesday and Posh Alexander was tabbed its Freshman of the Year.

The awards are based on balloting of Big East coaches.

The Red Storm were picked in a preseason poll by those same coaches to finish ninth of 11. St. John’s (16-10) finished fourth with a 10-9 league mark, the first time it finished above .500 in the conference since 2014-15. Anderson joins Lou Carnesecca and Brian Mahoney as the only other St. John’s coaches to earn the award; Mahoney last won for St. John’s in 1992-93.

Alexander is the fourth St. John’s player to be named Freshman of the Year and first since Maurice Harkless and JaKarr Sampson won back-to-back in 2012 and 2013 (David Russell won it in 1980). He is averaging 11.1 points, 4.4 assists and 2.6 steals. He ranks first in the conference and seventh in the nation in steals.

The Big East Player of the Year was a three-way tie between Villanova’s Collin Gillespie and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Seton Hall’s Sando Mamukelashvili.

Seton Hall’s Ike Obiagu is the conference’s Scholar Athlete of the Year.