St. John’s added former five-star prospect Mustapha Heron, who will transfer from Auburn, on Monday, the school announced.

Heron, a 6-5 shooting guard from Waterbury, Connecticut, must complete one academic year at St. John’s before becoming eligible to play, per NCAA rules. But Heron is expected to apply for a hardship waiver to make him immediately eligible to play, according to St. John’s. Heron has two years of eligibility remaining.

“Mustapha is a high level basketball talent who we are thrilled to have join our program,” St. John’s coach Chris Mullin said in a statement. “He comes with tremendous experience and has a history of success against top level competition, so we look forward to the impact he can make on our basketball program. Mustapha has all the tools to flourish within our system. He’s a natural scorer with good size for his position and remarkable athleticism.”

Heron was a second team All-SEC selection this past season as a sophomore, averaging 16.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 0.9 assists per game in 32 games — all starts. Heron averaged 15.2 points per game as a freshman, and eclipsed 1,000 career points in his two seasons at Auburn.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to play for such a storied program,” Heron said in a statement. “I’m also fortunate for the chance to be close to home, to my mom and family. This has been a stressful last year, so I’m extremely blessed for the chance to play on the big stage in New York City and for Coach Mullin.”