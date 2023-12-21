St. John's outplays Xavier as Rick Pitino tweaks lineup for Big East opener

The dawn of Big East play beckoned for St. John’s to turn in its best game of the season on Wednesday night. The Red Storm answered the call with exactly that.

St. John’s was the far and away better team and never trailed in a 81-66 win over Xavier in the conference opener for both teams before a sellout crowd of 5,602 at Carnesecca Arena.

Rick Pitino moved Nahiem Alleyne into the starting lineup for the first time since the season opener – when Jordan Dingle was sidelined by injury – and the move seemed to unearth so much of the unrealized potential that has been simmering below the surface of the Red Storm.

St. John’s (8-3) was much more the defensive unit that Pitino has been exhorting it to be, harassing the Musketeers all over the court and holding them to 35% shooting – including just 18% on three-point attempts – and forcing them to commit 18 turnovers that the Storm converted into 14 points.

It was an equally strong offensive night with the Storm putting five players in double figures in scoring and shooting 46% from the floor, including 35% from the three-point arc.

Alleyne scored 15 points including a pair of baskets on heady backdoor cuts and a pair of baseline jumpers on well-executed inbounds plays. The UConn transfer also had four rebounds and two assists.

Joel Soriano continued his spectacular season with 16 points, 12 rebounds, six blocked shots and five assists. He punctuated the win with a pair of monster dunks in the final four minutes.

Chris Ledlum had 13 points, Daniss Jenkins had 11 points and five assists and Dingle had 10 points for the Storm.

Desmond Claude had 21 points and Quincy Olivari had 13 points for Xavier (6-6).

Soriano was exceptional at the start of the second half when St. John’s pulled away from an eight-point halftime lead. He had four points and three blocked shots as the Storm jumped out to a 53-38 lead. Xavier never got closer than a dozen points.

Pitino had suggested on Tuesday that he might move Alleyne into the starting lineup and it certainly seemed impactful as the Storm played an excellent first 20 minutes en route to a 44-36 halftime lead.

Alleyne, who will be going against several former teammates from last season’s UConn national title team when the Storm goes to Hartford on Saturday, was more an object of Pitino’s criticism earlier this season. While the coach said Alleyne knew how to play high-level defense, he wasn’t happy with his passing and rebounding.

But since Alleyne had a heart-to-heart with Pitino and apologized for how he’d been playing before the win over Utah in South Carolina, his stock has gone up. And with Pitino harping on the ways St. John’s has needed to improve its defense, this was an opportunity.

Alleyne had six points and two assists without committing a turnover in 15 minutes of the first half and the Storm outscored the Musketeers by nine points with him on the floor.

Daniss Jenkins ignited St. John’s in the first half with a jumper, a three-pointer and an assist on a Glenn Taylor three-pointer on its first three possessions for an 8-0 lead.

Xavier had a hard time keeping Ledlum in check as he went for 10 of his points in the first half, where the Storm essentially outplayed Xavier in every facet.

Before the break, the Storm made 50% of its shots including 5-for-11 on three-point attempts while holding Xavier to 41% shooting. It also converted nine turnovers into 12 points and used seven offensive rebounds to score nine more.